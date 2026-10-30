Country's First Ceramic Storage-Based Concentrated Solar Power Project To Come Up In Rajasthan's Bhadla

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) The Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, one of the world's largest solar energy hubs, is set to become a landmark in India's clean energy transition.

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL) has granted approval to NTPC to establish a 320 kW pilot Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project at Bhadla.

Described as the first project of its kind in the country, the initiative aims to demonstrate the potential of continuous solar power generation, including during nighttime hours, while reducing dependence on conventional battery storage systems.

The electricity generated through the pilot project will be used exclusively to meet the internal and auxiliary power consumption requirements of the NTPC plant.

Under this technology, solar energy captured during daylight hours is stored as heat in specially designed, high-temperature ceramic modules.

After sunset, the stored thermal energy is used to drive an air turbine, generating electricity.

This approach significantly reduces dependence on large and expensive chemical battery storage systems.

The project will deploy an innovative ceramic-based thermal energy storage technology developed by US-based company.

Under the collaboration, NTPC, in coordination with RRECL, will implement and test the technology at Bhadla.

The approval granted by RRECL has paved the way for preliminary feasibility studies, site surveys and structural assessments at the proposed location.

Generating solar electricity after sunset has long been one of the key challenges facing the renewable energy sector.

If the Bhadla pilot project demonstrates successful results, the technology could potentially be scaled up and deployed at other locations across the country.

The initiative is expected to add a new dimension to Rajasthan's renewable energy landscape by introducing an advanced energy storage solution.

It could also contribute to India's broader objectives of achieving energy security, expanding clean energy capacity and progressing towards its net-zero ambitions.