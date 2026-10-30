Madras High Court Issues Notice To CJP Coordinator Over Citizenship

Madras High Court Seeks Response on CJP Coordinator Plea

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-coordinator Saurav Das on a petition seeking an inquiry into his citizenship and identity, along with directions to block his social media accounts over alleged defamatory remarks against Supreme Court judges and the judiciary. The petition was filed by Kanchipuram district-based businessman Ganesh Kumar. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan heard the matter.

Details of the Legal Petition and Court Proceedings

The petitioner sought a detailed inquiry into Das's citizenship, identity and background. He further prayed that if Das is found not to be an Indian citizen, his passport and Aadhaar should be cancelled. The petition also sought directions to block Das's X and Instagram accounts, alleging that he had made defamatory comments against Supreme Court judges and the judiciary. After hearing the matter, the division bench issued notice to the Union Home Ministry and other respondents, including Das, seeking their replies. The court adjourned the matter by six weeks. Further details of the proceedings are awaited.

Background on Recent Legal Issues

Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The police had alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace. A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court had earlier ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law. (ANI)

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