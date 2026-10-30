SOFEX 2026 Concludes In Aqaba, Attracting Participants From Over 75 Countries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- The Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2026), held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, concluded its activities in Aqaba after attracting official delegations from more than 75 countries and over 350 exhibiting companies from 38 countries.

The event received more than 20,000 visitors, including specialists and professionals from the defence and security sectors.

SOFEX Chairman Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Ayman Al-Batran said in a statement marking the conclusion of the event that the figures achieved in this edition underscored the exhibition's growing international standing.

Since its establishment in 1996 under a Royal vision, SOFEX has become one of the leading specialised exhibitions in the region and worldwide, serving as a platform for decision-makers, military and security leaders, and major defence industry companies to explore cooperation opportunities and exchange expertise, he added.

Al-Batran noted that the exhibition witnessed strong participation by senior military and security officials from participating countries, alongside intensive bilateral meetings and business discussions between delegations and companies throughout the event.

These meetings resulted in the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and research and development, he said.

He said the strong international turnout reflected global confidence in Jordan as a safe and stable environment and a trusted partner in the defence industries sector.

Participating exhibitors showcased the latest defence and security equipment and systems, including unmanned systems, counter-drone technologies, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, as well as simulation and training systems.

The exhibition was also accompanied by a programme of panel discussions and live demonstrations that attracted considerable interest from delegations and visitors.

Al-Batran highlighted the extensive participation of Jordanian companies, which he said demonstrated the progress made by the national defence industries and their growing ability to compete at regional and international levels.

He stressed that SOFEX provides an important platform for promoting Jordanian products and opening new markets, while contributing to the national economy and boosting tourism and economic activity in Aqaba.

Preparations for this edition began several months in advance, and the efforts invested throughout that period had yielded significant results, particularly in highlighting the expansion of Jordan's capabilities in the defence industries sector, he said.

Holding an event of this scale amid regional turmoil was clear evidence of Jordan's stability, resilience and strength, as well as the strength of its institutions under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Al-Batran added.

He expressed appreciation to the participating official delegations, exhibiting companies, sponsors, local and international media outlets, and all government and security agencies whose efforts contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

Al-Batran voiced hope to welcome participants again at the next edition of SOFEX.

//Petra// MF