Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Receives Condolence Delegation For Karak Attack Martyrs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/11 received a delegation of local community members on Thursday, who visited to offer condolences over the martyrs of the Karak incident and express solidarity with Jordan in its time of grief.

The delegation expressed its sympathy with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples.

The hospital's commander said the visit reflected the deep bonds between Jordan and Palestine and demonstrated the genuine solidarity underpinning relations between the two countries.

He added that such initiatives help strengthen ties of affection and reinforce the historic relations between the two peoples.

At the end of the visit, the delegation praised Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, for its support for the Palestinian cause and its advocacy in international forums.

The delegation also commended Jordan's continued support for the Gaza Strip through its field hospitals, which continue to provide healthcare and medical services to residents across the enclave.

//Petra// MF