Justice Remains Elusive For Journalists Killed In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) More than 170 journalists have been killed in Pakistan while performing their professional duties since January 2000, but convictions have been secured in only three cases related to their murders.

A recent report by Freedom Network has highlighted the alarming situation regarding the safety of journalists and the lack of accountability for crimes committed against them.

According to Freedom Network's annual report, a total of 78 incidents involving journalists were recorded between October 2025 and August 2026. These included one murder, three attempted murders, 18 cases of threats, 11 cases of violence, 13 legal actions and 32 threats of legal action.

The report stated that Punjab topped the list with 49 incidents against journalists, while journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Balochistan also faced various threats and pressures.

Journalists associated with digital media and independent journalism were the most affected. In nearly two-thirds of the incidents, the affected journalists or their family members allegedly held government officials and authorities responsible.

Also Read: Gold Market Faces a Major Downturn in Pakistan

The report also expressed concern over the use of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against journalists. According to Freedom Network, some journalists face legal proceedings for reporting on government spending, corruption and government officials.

The report noted that repeated summons, arrests, searches of electronic devices and legal expenses create serious difficulties for journalists, even when the cases against them do not result in final convictions.

Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak expressed concern over the failure to punish those involved in crimes against journalists. He said that despite the existence of protection laws and commissions, the situation had not improved.

The report described the federal-level mechanism for journalists' protection as dysfunctional and called for making relevant institutions effective, providing journalists with legal and psychological support, and holding those involved in the misuse of authority accountable.

The Freedom Network report was released ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, observed on November 2.