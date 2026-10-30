Pakistan Inaugurates First Biomass Energy Plant In Sindh

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan's first biomass energy demonstration plant has been inaugurated in Sujawal district of Sindh to promote sustainable energy technologies, support rural livelihoods, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ease pressure on forest resources.

The plant was jointly inaugurated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Sindh under the Global Environment Facility-funded Promotion and Application of Sustainable Biomass Energy Technologies in Pakistan (PASBET) project.

Located in Pinnah Reserved Forest, the plant will convert forest and agricultural residues, including pruned branches, rice straw and cotton sticks, into fuel pellets for use in cookstoves and other rural energy needs.

PASBET is a five-year, $3.5 million project aimed at promoting sustainable biomass energy technologies across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Sujawal facility is the first of four demonstration sites planned under the initiative.

At the inauguration, 130 fuel-efficient cookstoves designed to run on biomass pellets were distributed among local households, while 20 nursery toolkits were provided to community groups.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk said the plant demonstrated how locally available residues could be converted into cleaner fuel, livelihood opportunities and a more sustainable energy model while protecting forests.

He said the next step was to expand the model through collaboration among communities, the government and markets.

Community participation and women's engagement are integral to the project. Roshni Tanzeem, a community organization from Muhammad Hassan Jakhro village, supported community engagement, the selection of cookstove recipients and nursery development.

The project will also strengthen local skills and explore livelihood opportunities across the biomass value chain, including biomass preparation, pellet handling, transportation, sales and plant operations.

Sindh Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Muhammad Riaz Wagon said Pinnah Reserved Forest demonstrated how forest and agricultural residues could create livelihoods through pellet production, community nurseries and efficient cookstoves.

He said the provincial government welcomed the demonstration plant and would build on the lessons from Sujawal in community involvement and residue management to expand cleaner rural energy and promote healthier forests across the province.