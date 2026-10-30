Russian Forces Strike Dnipro Railway Station Again, Injuring One Person
“The enemy has once again struck the train station in Dnipro,” the message reads.
According to him, a fire broke out. A woman was injured. Medical personnel are transporting her to the hospital.
Ukrzaliznytsia reports that an evacuation was announced in advance. Areas for extended stays have been set up in the underground sections of the Dnipro train station.Read also: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
Railway officials are asking passengers and everyone at the station to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of October 29, a Russian drone struck one of the platforms at the Dnipro train station. Train No. 866, traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia, was at the platform at the time of the strike. Fifteen people were killed in the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment