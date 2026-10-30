Russian Forces Strike Dnipro Railway Station Again, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has once again struck the train station in Dnipro,” the message reads.

According to him, a fire broke out. A woman was injured. Medical personnel are transporting her to the hospital.

Ukrzaliznytsia reports that an evacuation was announced in advance. Areas for extended stays have been set up in the underground sections of the Dnipro train station.

Russian forces strike critical infrastructure facility in

Railway officials are asking passengers and everyone at the station to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of October 29, a Russian drone struck one of the platforms at the Dnipro train station. Train No. 866, traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia, was at the platform at the time of the strike. Fifteen people were killed in the attack.