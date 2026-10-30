FM Spox: Ukraine's Strikes On Legitimate Military Targets In Russia Are Response To Russian Terror

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing on Friday, October 30, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Tykhyi emphasized that as a result of Russian attacks, 15 people were killed in Dnipro in the last few days alone, three in Kremenchuk, two 15-year-old girls in Chernihiv, four in Izium in the Kharkiv region, and two in the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians also attacked a residential area in Kyiv, public transportation in Zaporizhzhia, and a civilian enterprise in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast.

Separately, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson provided data on strikes against energy infrastructure. Specifically, on October 29–30, Russian missiles and drones damaged at least four energy facilities in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions. Specifically, substations, transformers, and oil refineries were hit. As a result of the attacks, 350,000 customers were left without power.

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“I am giving you these figures because this is the reality in which we live, and all of our future foreign policy activities, as well as all news reports, must be viewed in light of this reality. Therefore, any news about Ukraine striking legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation must be viewed as a response to this ongoing terror,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, October 30, the Russians struck a shopping center in Kharkiv, injuring four women