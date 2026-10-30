Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Merz: Europe Faces €100B Energy Toll From Iran War

Merz: Europe Faces €100B Energy Toll From Iran War


Date: 2026-10-30 01:36:24

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz once again urged a diplomatic solution to the war in Iran during his visit to South Korea.

"I can only appeal to all parties to the conflict: This conflict cannot be resolved militarily," the leader stated, adding that Berlin is reaching out through multiple channels to coordinate negotiations. Merz underscored that rising energy prices had already cost Europe more than €100 billion.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that the conflict is going to "end very soon one way or another."

MENAFN30102026000195011045ID1111891268


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search