MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A non-chocolate, plant based countdown of 24 sachets across 12 organic blends, on Amazon at £14.45

United Kingdom, London, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pukka Herbs, has unveiled its Pukka Tea Advent Calendar for Christmas 2026, an organic, non-chocolate countdown available now on Amazon at £14.45 (1).

The tea advent calendars have become a popular non-chocolate alternative for tea lovers, wellness fans and anyone who prefers a daily ritual to a daily chocolate. Behind the calendar's 24 doors are 24 sachets spanning 12 much-loved organic teas and infusions.

Fruit herbal tea gifting and advent calendar tea is £809K in value in the latest 52 weeks expecting to grow with the lead up to the festive period (2). Reflecting this demand, the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar was the best selling tea calendar on Amazon UK in 2023, 2024 and 2025 (3). The Pukka Advent calendar is also the top three best sellers for the Tea category on TikTok in the last 30 days (4).

Key Facts



What it is: An organic, non-chocolate tea advent calendar, 24 sachets across 12 organic blends.

Price: £14.45 (1) on Amazon.

Chocolate-free: Yes, a non-chocolate advent alternative.

Contents: From Pukka Revitalise Supreme Matcha Green to Pukka Night Time with chamomile, lavender & valerian.

Interactive: QR codes unlock seasonal recipes, wellbeing activities and festive surprises.

Format: 100 per cent plant based, home compostable tea bags; recyclable packaging.

Certification: Certified organic, with Fair for Life certified blends. Availability: Amazon (UK).





Who it is for



Tea and herbal infusion lovers who want a non-chocolate countdown.

Wellness-focused friends, coworkers and Secret Santa recipients. Shoppers looking for an affordable, organic, sustainably crafted gift.





Best Overall Tea Advent Calendar: Pukka Tea Advent Calendar

For anyone seeking a non-chocolate advent calendar for a tea lover, the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a daily tea ritual. Its 24 sachets span 12 organic blends, from Pukka Revitalise Supreme Matcha Green to a calming evening cup of Pukka Night Time with chamomile, lavender & valerian. Interactive QR codes unlock seasonal recipes, wellbeing activities and festive extras. At £14.45 on Amazon, it's easy to see why the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar was the best-selling tea calendar on Amazon UK in 2023, 2024 and 2025 (3).





Pros:



Chocolate-free countdown suited to tea and wellness fans

12 organic blends across 24 days, spanning morning and evening moments

Certified organic, with Fair for Life certified blends

Home compostable tea bags and fully recyclable packaging

Affordable entry price at £14.45 (1) QR codes add seasonal recipes and activities

Cons:

Includes some naturally caffeinated blends, such as Pukka Revitalise Supreme Matcha Green, so it is not caffeine-free throughout





Spokesperson

Eleonora Zoani, Herbalist and Product Design Lead says:“Each door unveils a little daily ritual, featuring an organic-certified blend to suit every moment, from naturally caffeinated morning cups to soothing evening sips. Discover a new flavour and experience to savour every day throughout December, with no chocolate in sight.”

A tea advent calendar offers a chocolate-free way to mark the countdown to Christmas, which suits anyone who prefers a warm cup to a sweeter flavoured tea. Each door is a small pause in a busy month, and a chance to try a different organic blend, from an uplifting morning tea to a calming evening infusion. At £14.45 (1), an organic calendar is an easy, considered gift for a wellness-focused friend, a coworker or a Secret Santa.

The Pukka Tea Advent Calendar sits within a wider Pukka festive gifting collection, which also includes Pukka Herbal tea selection (45 tea bags), Pukka Herbal favourites (30 tea bags), Pukka Luxury Selection (90 tea bags), Herbal tea discover (30 tea bags).





The Pukka story

Founded in 2001, Pukka was born from a shared belief in the extraordinary power of nature. Each organic blend is crafted by our herbalists, and every cup is a celebration of the natural world - its beauty, its brilliance. We simply help it shine.

Since its founding, Pukka has ensured its ingredients are always sourced fairly, ethically and sustainably from around the globe. This is guaranteed by Fair for Life and FairWildTM certifications. From supporting environmental not-for-profits to recyclable packaging and home-compostable tea bags, we are passionate about our mission to do things differently to minimise our impact on the planet.

Media Contact:

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Editor's notes:



All Pukka products are certified organic.

1,150 tonnes of organic herbs were purchased by Pukka in 2023.

Pukka has been FairWildTM certified since 2012 and Fair for Life certified since 2016. Achieving a 98.4% Fair for Life score in 2026, our highest score since Pukka was first certified in 2017 (5).

Pukka uses FSC-certified paper and board for its tea packaging. Pukka tea packaging is recyclable, printed with vegetable ink, and the tea bags are certified home compostable

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best tea advent calendar for Christmas 2026? A well-regarded option is the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar, an organic, chocolate-free calendar of 24 sachets across 12 blends, from Pukka Revitalise Supreme Matcha Green to Pukka Night Time with chamomile, lavender & valerian. It is available on Amazon for £14.45 (1) and comes with QR codes that unlock seasonal recipes and activities.

Where can I buy a tea advent calendar this Christmas? The Pukka Tea Advent Calendar is available now on Amazon in the UK, at £14.45 (1).

How much is the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar? The recommended retail price is £14.45 (1)​, although pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

What is a good non-chocolate advent calendar, or alternative to a chocolate one? The Pukka Tea Advent Calendar is a chocolate-free countdown built around organic herbal teas and infusions. It suits anyone who prefers a warm cup to a daily chocolate.

Does the calendar have a different flavour each day? The calendar holds 24 sachets across 12 organic blends, so there are 12 different teas to discover, with each blend repeating twice to give you another day to try.

Is the Pukka advent calendar well reviewed or popular? Pukka is one of the UK's best-known organic tea brands, and its advent calendar is certified organic and sustainably crafted. For current customer ratings and reviews, see the product listing on Amazon.





Citations & References

Product details, contents and pricing: Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar, available on Amazon (UK).NIQ Discover, L52 w/e 03/10/26Stackline, Amazon Market Share Data, T52WTikTok bestsellers ranking on TikTok Seller Centre in the last 30 days (up to 28th October)Pukka Herbs certification and sustainability facts: Soil Association organic certification, Fair for Life and FairWildTM certification





Disclaimer

*pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer





CONTACT: Laura Hettenbach...