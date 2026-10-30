Global Nuclear Microreactors Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 9.83 Billion As Defense And AI Data Center Demand Fuels 17.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Microreactors Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global nuclear microreactors market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.96 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 9.83 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report assesses reactor demonstration and deployment, technology development, the nuclear fuel supply chain, regulatory policy, investment, operating economics, competition, and opportunities for developers and suppliers.

Federal policy and defense procurement are accelerating nuclear microreactor deployment in the U.S. Executive Order 14301 established a target for at least three test reactors to reach criticality by 4 July 2026. Antares Nuclear, Valar Atomics, Deployable Energy, and Aalo Atomics subsequently achieved zero-power criticality at Idaho National Laboratory under the Department of Energy Reactor Pilot Program.

The U.S. Army's Janus Program represents another major catalyst. In August 2026, the Army selected five installations and vendors, with the goal of supplying usable electricity from at least one microreactor at an Army base by 30 September 2028. Military demand is supported by the need for resilient power across installations with expanding radar, drone, communications, and energy weapon loads. Data centers, mines, industrial facilities, and remote sites are also creating demand for reliable, carbon-free electricity. Equinix has signed three agreements with advanced reactor developers representing potential capacity of up to 774 MW.

Market Drivers and Constraints

Government-backed demonstrations, milestone-based contracts, and faster authorization pathways are reducing technical and commercial risk. The Department of Energy initially selected 11 projects from 10 companies to proceed under DOE authorization, enabling developers to test reactor systems before pursuing Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing for commercial projects. National laboratory infrastructure, including Idaho National Laboratory's DOME facility, is also supporting accelerated testing.

Fuel availability remains the leading constraint. Centrus Energy delivered 900 kilograms of high-assay low-enriched uranium to the Department of Energy by June 2025, while more than 40 metric tons may be required by 2030 to support advanced reactor deployment. Centrus Energy's Piketon, Ohio, facility remains the only U.S. plant licensed to enrich uranium to the levels required by many advanced designs. The Department of Energy has allocated government HALEU to companies including Radiant, Westinghouse, and Antares Nuclear, while Oklo, Terrestrial Energy, TRISO-X, and Valar Atomics were selected to pilot advanced fuel production lines.

Additional challenges include NRC licensing, security and safeguards requirements, transport regulation, spent fuel management, community acceptance, and the need to reduce costs through serial manufacturing. Achieving competitive economics will require substantial production volumes and continued investment in domestic enrichment, fuel fabrication, components, and factory capacity.

Segment Outlook



Reactor technology: High-temperature gas-cooled reactors are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by TRISO-fueled programs such as Project Pele and projects led by BWX Technologies. Liquid metal-cooled reactors are forecast to record the highest CAGR, supported by progress involving sodium-cooled systems such as Aalo-X. Heat pipe, molten salt, and light water technologies provide additional market opportunities.

Power output: The 1-5 MWe segment is expected to lead in 2026 because of demand for transportable systems serving military bases and remote locations. The 10-20 MWe segment is projected to grow fastest as data centers and defense installations seek higher-output systems that distribute fixed costs across greater electricity production.

Deployment mode: Stationary reactors are expected to account for the larger share in 2026, driven by fixed-site military, industrial, and data center projects. Transportable systems are forecast to expand faster due to defense, emergency response, and remote power requirements.

Fuel type: HALEU is expected to represent the largest share in 2026 because many microreactor designs require compact cores and extended operating cycles. LEU is projected to grow faster as developers seek alternatives that can use established fuel supply chains.

Offering: Reactor systems & modules are expected to lead current spending as companies construct demonstrations, first-of-a-kind units, factories, and supporting infrastructure. Power & energy sales are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as contractor-owned and operated systems begin supplying electricity under long-term agreements.

Application: Military installations are expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026. Data centers are projected to grow fastest because of AI-related power demand, grid connection delays, and requirements for continuous carbon-free electricity. End user: Defense agencies are expected to remain the largest end users, while commercial & industrial customers are forecast to post the highest CAGR as early projects demonstrate performance and cost viability.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest nuclear microreactors market in 2026 and record the highest CAGR through 2036. The U.S. leads global activity through Department of Energy demonstrations, Janus selections, Project Pele, the Eielson Air Force Base project, HALEU allocations, and advanced fuel initiatives. Canada offers additional potential across remote communities and mining operations that currently depend on diesel generation.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to achieve rising market shares as governments evaluate nuclear microreactors for industrial heat, remote power, and energy security. Programs in the U.K., Japan, and South Korea are supported by established nuclear capabilities, while France, Poland, Romania, China, and Australia present developing opportunities. Demand in the Rest of the World is concentrated in remote mining operations and island grids.

Competitive Landscape

The global nuclear microreactors market remains fragmented, with established nuclear companies, defense contractors, fuel suppliers, and venture-funded developers competing across multiple reactor technologies. Competitive positioning depends on demonstration progress, fuel access, manufacturability, licensing strategy, output suitability, cost, and relationships with government and commercial customers.

Key companies profiled include Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, BWX Technologies, Inc., General Atomics, Radiant Industries, Inc., Antares Nuclear, Inc., Aalo Atomics, Inc., Valar Atomics, Inc., Deployable Energy, Last Energy, Inc., NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., Oklo Inc., Standard Nuclear, Inc., Centrus Energy Corp., Rolls-Royce plc, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation.

The report supports investment, procurement, partnership, and market entry decisions by evaluating market forecasts, deployment milestones, fuel constraints, regulatory pathways, manufacturing plans, government contracts, and commercial demand. It also identifies growth opportunities across reactor technology, output, deployment mode, fuel type, offering, application, end user, and geography through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology and Deployment Scenarios

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. U.S. Federal Policy to Accelerate Advanced Reactor Deployment

4.2.1.2. Demand for Resilient Energy at Military Installations

4.2.1.3. Rapid Progress in Reactor Demonstration

4.2.1.4. Demand for Firm On-Site Power from Data Centers and Industry

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Limited Supply of HALEU Fuel

4.2.2.2. Commercial Licensing Beyond Demonstration Authorization

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Defense Installation Energy Programs

4.2.3.2. Power for Data Centers and Industrial Sites

4.2.3.3. Factory Manufacturing and Fuel Supply Chain Development

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Cost Competitiveness at Low Production Volumes

4.2.4.2. Security, Safeguards, and Transport

4.2.4.3. Spent Fuel Management and Public Acceptance

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Use of DOE Authorization Pathways for Demonstration Reactors

4.3.2. Expansion of National Laboratory Test Beds

4.3.3. Milestone-Based, Fixed-Price Government Contracting

4.4. Microreactor Demonstration and Deployment Tracker

4.4.1. DOE Reactor Pilot Program Projects and Status

4.4.2. Defense Microreactor Programs (Janus, Pele, Eielson)

4.4.3. Planned Commercial Deployments, 2026-2036

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Microreactors

4.5.2. Heat Pipe Microreactors

4.5.3. Liquid Metal-Cooled Microreactors

4.5.4. Molten Salt Microreactors

4.5.5. Small Light Water Microreactors

4.5.6. Power Conversion Systems

4.5.7. Autonomous Operation and Remote Monitoring

4.6. Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain Analysis

4.6.1. HALEU Enrichment Capacity

4.6.2. TRISO and Advanced Fuel Fabrication

4.6.3. DOE HALEU Allocations and Fuel Line Programs

4.7. Microreactors Ecosystem

4.7.1. National Laboratories and Test Facilities

4.7.2. Reactor Developers

4.7.3. Fuel Suppliers

4.7.4. Component and Manufacturing Suppliers

4.7.5. Government and Defense Customers

4.7.6. Commercial and Industrial Customers

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.9.1. U.S. Executive Orders on Nuclear Energy (2025)

4.9.2. DOE Authorization of Test Reactors

4.9.3. NRC Licensing of Commercial Microreactors

4.9.4. Transport, Security, and Safeguards Requirements

4.9.5. International Regulatory Approaches

4.10. Cost and Economics Analysis

4.10.1. Capital Cost Outlook

4.10.2. Levelized Cost Comparison with Diesel and Other Firm Power

4.11. Investment & Funding Landscape

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Reactor Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors

5.3. Heat Pipe Reactors

5.4. Liquid Metal-Cooled Reactors

5.5. Molten Salt Reactors

5.6. Light Water Reactors

6. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Power Output

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Below 1 MWe

6.3. 1-5 MWe

6.4. 5-10 MWe

6.5. 10-20 MWe

7. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Stationary

7.3. Transportable

8. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Fuel Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. HALEU

8.2.1. TRISO

8.2.2. Other Forms

8.3. Low-Enriched Uranium

9. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Reactor Systems & Modules

9.3. Fuel & Fuel Services

9.4. Engineering, Licensing & Siting Services

9.5. Operations & Maintenance

9.6. Power & Energy Sales

10. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Military Installations

10.3. Data Centers

10.4. Remote Communities & Off-Grid

10.5. Mining & Industrial

10.6. Research, Testing & Isotope Production

10.7. Disaster Relief

11. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Defense

11.3. Government & Research

11.4. Utilities & Independent Power Producers

11.5. Commercial & Industrial

12. Nuclear Microreactors Market, by Geography

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. U.K.

12.3.2. France

12.3.3. Poland

12.3.4. Romania

12.3.5. Rest of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. Japan

12.4.2. South Korea

12.4.3. China

12.4.4. Australia

12.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5. Rest of the World

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1. Industry Leaders

13.4.2. Market Differentiators

13.4.3. Vanguards

13.4.4. Emerging Companies

13.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

14. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Technology Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

14.1. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

14.2. BWX Technologies, Inc.

14.3. General Atomics

14.4. Radiant Industries, Inc.

14.5. Antares Nuclear, Inc.

14.6. Aalo Atomics, Inc.

14.7. Valar Atomics, Inc.

14.8. Deployable Energy

14.9. Last Energy, Inc.

14.10. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

14.11. Oklo Inc.

14.12. Standard Nuclear, Inc.

14.13. Centrus Energy Corp.

14.14. Rolls-Royce plc

14.15. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

15. Appendix

15.1. Related Reports

15.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [219]

List of Figures [51]

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