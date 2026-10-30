Unmanned Ground Vehicle - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Defense And Commercial Automation Propel Market To USD 4.45 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Warehouse UGVs can pay back in two years, while multi-robot EOD fleets cut route-clearance time by 40%, highlighting automation's labor, safety and productivity ROI

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Ground Vehicle - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to increase from USD 2.81 billion in 2025 to USD 3.02 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2031, registering an 8.06% CAGR from 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by expanding military modernization programs, autonomous logistics adoption, mining automation, and rising demand for vehicles capable of operating in hazardous environments.

Military Demand Supports Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Growth

Defense programs accounted for 69.63% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting continued investment in counter-IED operations, casualty evacuation, reconnaissance, and logistics. Armed forces are deploying tracked and wheeled unmanned ground vehicles to recover wounded personnel without exposing medics to direct fire. The US Army allocated USD 92.5 million in its fiscal 2025 budget to the Tactical Unmanned Ground Vehicle effort, including requirements to transport a 250 kg casualty across 10 km of rubble-strewn terrain.

European military adoption is also advancing. Milrem Robotics supplied stretcher-equipped THeMIS vehicles to Ukraine, where field feedback indicated a 30% reduction in combat medic casualties during urban operations. As NATO doctrines place greater emphasis on force protection and urban warfare capabilities, medium- and large-casualty-evacuation UGVs are expected to capture a greater share of defense procurement.

Explosive-ordnance-disposal units are also moving from single-platform operations toward multi-UGV fleets capable of scouting, identifying, and neutralizing threats along convoy routes. In 2024, the UK MoD awarded L3Harris Technologies, Inc. a contract for up to 50 T4 robots equipped with manipulator arms and disruptor charges. These fleet-based tactics can reduce route-clearance times by allowing personnel to supervise multiple robots from protected positions. Micro platforms, including ReconRobotics' Throwbot, provide additional support by enabling infantry units to inspect culverts and confined areas before vehicles advance.

Commercial Automation Creates New Growth Opportunities

Although military applications continue to lead, civil and commercial demand is projected to grow at an 8.27% CAGR through 2031. Warehouse operators, mining companies, agricultural businesses, construction firms, and inspection service providers are expanding the use of autonomous ground vehicles to improve productivity and reduce worker exposure to dangerous conditions.

Amazon's fulfillment network operates more than 1 million robots, demonstrating the scale of commercial automation compared with individual defense programs. Mining companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP use unmanned haul trucks for around-the-clock operations while limiting driver exposure to hazardous slopes and remote sites. Warehouse robots may achieve payback within two years when wage inflation exceeds 4%, strengthening the business case for investment. The civil segment is expected to represent more than 35% of the unmanned ground vehicle market by 2031.

Mobility Trends Favor Wheeled and Tracked Platforms

Wheeled unmanned ground vehicles represented 50.89% of deployments in 2025 because of their suitability for paved environments and lower maintenance requirements. Tracked platforms are forecast to expand at a 9.11% CAGR as military and mining operators seek low-ground-pressure vehicles capable of crossing mud, sand, rubble, and other difficult terrain.

Milrem Robotics' THeMIS has demonstrated trench-crossing capabilities in Ukraine, while tracked dozers are increasingly integrating autonomous systems for overburden removal in mining operations. Although track pads may require replacement every 1,500 hours, users often accept the additional maintenance expense in exchange for improved mobility. Tracked vehicles are expected to approach one-third of the market by 2031.

Legged systems remain an emerging strategic category. Platforms such as Ghost Robotics' Vision 60 quadruped can climb stairs and operate across rocky slopes, making them suitable for perimeter security, inspection, and tactical missions.

Interoperability Remains a Key Market Challenge

The absence of a universal command standard continues to limit the deployment of multivendor UGV fleets. NATO STANAG 4586 applies to unmanned aircraft, but ground-vehicle annexes remain under development. Military units operating General Dynamics TRX, Teledyne FLIR PackBot, and Milrem THeMIS vehicles may need several control tablets, increasing training requirements and operator workload.

Mining companies face similar integration challenges across legacy Komatsu, Caterpillar, and Hitachi platforms. Middleware can improve compatibility but may also increase latency. Supporting parallel protocols can consume up to 20% of software development budgets for prime contractors, creating additional cost and complexity.

Regional Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Outlook

North America generated 39.12% of global market turnover in 2025, supported by USD 13.4 billion in US DoD autonomous-system allocations, Canadian mining automation, established R&D infrastructure, and large-scale warehouse robotics adoption.

Europe is positioned for strong growth through robotic-platoon programs in Germany, France, and the UK. Rheinmetall's Mission Master family has secured multi-country orders, while regulatory developments are establishing clearer pathways for civilian autonomous vehicles.

Asia-Pacific growth is supported by defense modernization in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The Middle East continues to procure counter-IED and perimeter-security robots, while South American demand is concentrated in autonomous mining operations in Chile and Peru. African adoption is led by South African mining projects and North African explosive-ordnance-disposal requirements. These regional investments are expected to broaden global demand and gradually reduce North America's market share as worldwide deployment volumes increase.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Military demand for casualty evacuation UGVs in contested environments

4.2.2 Deployment of counter-IED robot fleets for route clearance missions

4.2.3 Rapid adoption of autonomous logistics carts in e-commerce warehouses

4.2.4 Mining sector's shift toward unmanned haulage for zero-harm initiatives

4.2.5 Advancements in solid-state LiDAR lowering navigation sensor costs

4.2.6 Defense funding for MUM-T concepts

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Interoperability gaps across proprietary UGV C2 protocols

4.3.2 Challenging SWaP trade-offs for long-endurance missions

4.3.3 Cyber-security vulnerabilities in remote tele-operation links

4.3.4 Regulatory lag for BVLOS ground autonomy on public roads

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Military

5.1.2 Civil and Commerical

5.2 By Mobility

5.2.1 Wheeled

5.2.2 Tracked

5.2.3 Legged

5.3 By Size Class

5.3.1 Micro (Less than 10 kg)

5.3.2 Small (10 to 200 kg)

5.3.3 Medium (200 to 500 kg)

5.3.4 Large (500 to 1,000 kg)

5.3.5 Heavy (Greater than 1,000 kg)

5.4 By Mode of Operation

5.4.1 Tele-operated

5.4.2 Autonomous/Hybrid

5.5 By Component

5.5.1 Hardware (Chassis, Sensors, Powertrain, Payloads)

5.5.2 Software and AI Stack

5.5.3 Services (Integration, MRO)

5.6 By Power Source

5.6.1 Electric Battery

5.6.2 Hybrid-Electric

5.6.3 Internal Combustion

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 United States

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 United Kingdom

5.7.2.2 France

5.7.2.3 Germany

5.7.2.4 Russia

5.7.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 India

5.7.3.3 Japan

5.7.3.4 South Korea

5.7.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 South America

5.7.4.1 Brazil

5.7.4.2 Rest of South America

5.7.5 Middle East and Africa

5.7.5.1 Middle East

5.7.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.7.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.7.5.1.3 Israel

5.7.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.7.5.2 Africa

5.7.5.2.1 South Africa

5.7.5.2.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Corporation)

6.4.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.3 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.4 Oshkosh Corporation

6.4.5 QinetiQ Group plc

6.4.6 ASELSAN A.S.

6.4.7 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.4.8 Textron Inc.

6.4.9 Milrem AS

6.4.10 Robo-Team Ltd.

6.4.11 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6.4.12 Exail SAS

6.4.13 HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

6.4.14 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

6.4.15 Peraton Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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