Bahrain Construction Market - Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Vision 2030 Infrastructure And Housing Investments Drive 4.13% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PPP financing, escalation clauses, bulk buying and early procurement protect margins, while green projects and retrofits unlock premium leases and steadier cash flow

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bahrain Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bahrain Construction Market to Reach USD 4.04 Billion by 2031 as Infrastructure and Housing Investment Accelerates

The Bahrain construction market size is expected to increase from USD 3.17 billion in 2025 to USD 3.3 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2031, expanding at a 4.13% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by major infrastructure programs, rising housing demand, public-private partnerships, urban development, and continued investment under Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Infrastructure Investment Strengthens Market Growth

A USD 30 billion investment portfolio planned through 2030 is helping Bahrain transition from maintenance-focused development to a network-centric economy. Large projects, including the USD 2 billion Bahrain Metro and the USD 7 billion BAPCO refinery upgrade, are expected to generate opportunities for global contractors, engineering companies, material suppliers, and specialist subcontractors.

Long-dated PPP concessions, sovereign guarantees, construction subsidies, and streamlined tender procedures are supporting project financing and maintaining strong bidding activity. Investment in transport, energy, utilities, and digital infrastructure is also increasing demand for steel fabrication, rail systems, heavy-civil construction, and specialized engineering services. As these projects advance, infrastructure is expected to remain the leading source of new construction contracts in Bahrain.

Housing Demand Supports Residential Construction

Bahrain plans to deliver 40,000 new homes by 2030 as its population moves toward 2.3 million and demand for subsidized housing continues to rise. Mixed-income developments near proposed metro stations are expected to improve land-use efficiency and encourage transit-oriented growth.

PPP-financed communities such as Al Madina Al Shamaliya show how private investment can support national housing objectives while reducing pressure on public finances. Liberalized foreign-ownership regulations are also expanding the potential buyer base among long-term expatriate residents. Together, these factors are strengthening residential construction and reducing dependence on cyclical commercial tower development.

Material Costs Remain a Key Market Challenge

Volatility in global steel and cement prices has increased some tender costs by up to 20%, placing pressure on contractor margins and leading to the renegotiation of fixed-price agreements. Bahrain's reliance on imported construction materials increases exposure to freight costs, currency movements, and global supply disruptions, despite the country's domestic aluminum production capacity.

Contractors are responding with escalation clauses, bulk-buying arrangements, and early procurement strategies. Authorities have also simplified customs procedures for essential construction inputs. However, persistent price uncertainty may discourage smaller contractors from bidding on major packages and could cause some projects to be postponed until costs stabilize.

Additional factors influencing the Bahrain construction market include the adoption of green buildings, the Bahrain Metro PPP pipeline, and skilled-labour shortages. Sustainable building requirements and energy-efficiency targets are creating demand for modern materials, technical expertise, and certified construction practices.

Infrastructure Leads as Renovation Activity Gains Momentum

Infrastructure accounted for 37.42% of Bahrain construction market revenue in 2025, confirming its position as the country's primary growth engine. Major developments such as the Bahrain Metro and King Hamad Causeway continue to direct procurement toward heavy-civil contractors and engineering specialists. Commercial and industrial construction is also expanding around financial districts, logistics centers, and free-trade zones, supporting Bahrain's economic diversification strategy.

The residential segment is forecast to grow at a 5.98% CAGR through 2031, driven by social-housing programs, population growth, and expatriate demand. In Manama Bay, developers are combining mixed-use towers with green-building certifications to attract premium tenants. Industrial projects near Khalifa Bin Salman Port are benefiting from access to logistics infrastructure and regional trade connections.

New developments represented 59.88% of market turnover in 2025, reflecting Bahrain's continued expansion. Renovation activity is nevertheless forecast to increase at a 5.12% CAGR as older buildings require code compliance improvements, structural upgrades, and energy-efficiency retrofits. More than 2,600 building permits were approved in Q1 2025, indicating sustained construction activity.

Low-interest retrofit loans and expedited green-certification pathways are encouraging property owners to modernize existing assets. Contractors are also adopting digital-twin technology to shorten survey cycles and improve cost forecasting. These tools are increasingly being used in mid-rise residential projects as well as megaprojects, creating opportunities for subcontractors specializing in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, facade recladding, structural reinforcement, and building-performance upgrades.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased investment in infrastructure

4.2.2 Focus on green buildings

4.2.3 Housing demand under Vision 2030

4.2.4 Bahrain Metro PPP pipeline

4.2.5 Liberalised free-hold laws for expatriates

4.2.6 Digital-twin adoption cuts project delays

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High construction-material costs

4.3.2 Skilled-labour shortages

4.3.3 Rising public-debt limits capital spending

4.3.4 Slow BIM uptake among SME contractors

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Bahrain with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Manama

5.5.2 Muharraq

5.5.3 Rest of Bahrain

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Info, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Nass Corporation

6.4.2 Haji Hassan Group

6.4.3 Almoayyed Contracting Group

6.4.4 Cebarco Bahrain

6.4.5 Six Construct

6.4.6 Nasser S. Al-Hajri Corporation

6.4.7 Delta Construction Co. W.L.L.

6.4.8 Projects Holding Company W.L.L.

6.4.9 Mohammed Jalal & Sons

6.4.10 Mannai Holding

6.4.11 Kooheji Contractors

6.4.12 Dadabhai Construction

6.4.13 Al Namal Group & VKL

6.4.14 Bahrain Motors Company (BMC)

6.4.15 Arabtec Construction Bahrain

6.4.16 Tashyeed Building Construction

6.4.17 Afcons Infrastructure (Bahrain)

6.4.18 Parsons Bahrain

6.4.19 Larsen & Toubro Bahrain

6.4.20 China Machinery Engineering Corp. (Bahrain)

6.4.21 Al-Ghanim International (Bahrain)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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