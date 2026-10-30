China Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Smart Devices And Implantables Drive 8.38% CAGR To USD 22.11 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Drug Delivery Devices - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

China Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach USD 22.11 Billion by 2031

The China drug delivery devices market is expected to increase from USD 13.65 billion in 2025 to USD 14.79 billion in 2026. It is forecast to reach USD 22.11 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.38% from 2026-2031. Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advances in biologic therapies, hospital modernization, expanding home-based treatment, and demand for connected drug delivery technologies.

Chronic Disease Burden Accelerates Device Adoption

China accounts for approximately 22% of the global diabetes population, while cardiovascular diseases affect around 330 million people nationwide. This growing patient population is increasing demand for accurate, convenient, and home-use drug delivery devices that support self-management and help reduce hospital readmissions.

The Healthy China 2030 initiative is reinforcing this transition by prioritizing chronic-disease management and improving access to community-level healthcare services. An aging population is also driving interest in long-acting implantable systems that reduce dosing frequency and caregiver workload while maintaining therapeutic outcomes.

Automated dosing and remote monitoring capabilities are becoming increasingly important to provincial health authorities seeking to control long-term care costs. Hospital groups in Shanghai and Guangzhou have introduced bundled treatment packages combining insulin analogues with connected pens, highlighting the commercial potential of integrated diabetes management solutions.

Biologic Therapies Create Demand for Advanced Delivery Systems

Continued investment in China's biotechnology sector is strengthening demand for sophisticated drug delivery technologies. During the first half of 2024, 47 cell- and gene-therapy companies raised new capital, encouraging development of delivery formats capable of protecting sensitive therapeutic payloads.

AI-driven companies such as METiS Pharmaceuticals are refining lipid nanoparticle platforms for mRNA applications. These developments are increasing demand for temperature-controlled syringes, autoinjectors, variable-volume cartridges, and other systems designed to preserve stability and bioavailability throughout the supply chain.

Oncology remains a major area of innovation as personalized dosing regimens require flexible cartridges compatible with clinical compounding workflows. In response, domestic syringe manufacturers in Jiangsu have expanded clean-room capacity to serve local biopharmaceutical companies. Regulatory requirements for post-marketing stability data are also encouraging investment in devices that can reliably protect advanced medicines from production through administration.

High R&D and Approval Costs Limit Market Entry

Despite favorable long-term prospects, high research, development, testing, and regulatory expenses continue to challenge smaller manufacturers. Maider Medical reported a 42.77% revenue decline in 2024 while maintaining R&D expenditure at 14.70% of sales. Contec Medical Systems experienced a 35.76% top-line decline while sustaining RMB 10.52 million in research spending.

Enhanced NMPA testing requirements are adding to compliance costs and favoring companies with stronger capital resources. BeiGene's cumulative loss of RMB 62.67 billion further illustrates the substantial investment required to meet domestic and international standards. Additional market influences include government health-insurance expansion, domestic CDMO scale-up that can lower device costs, and centralized VBP price pressure.

Injectable Devices Maintain Market Leadership

Injectable delivery devices represented 41.78% of the market by device type in 2025, supported by widespread hospital use of parenteral formats for biologics and vaccines. Injectables also generated 48.02% of revenue by route of administration, reflecting their strong bioavailability and suitability across multiple therapeutic categories. Prefilled syringes and connected injection systems are gaining importance as more biologic treatments move into home-based care.

Implantable drug delivery systems are projected to record the fastest device-type CAGR of 10.74%. Improvements in materials science are enabling release profiles lasting several weeks, while gene-therapy development is encouraging work on refillable micro-reservoirs and other advanced implantable technologies.

Ocular administration is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% through 2031 as sustained-release implants reduce injection frequency for conditions such as macular degeneration. Regulators are increasingly considering patient-reported outcomes in ocular trials, supporting approvals for micro-dose injectors designed to limit systemic exposure.

Inhalation devices continue to benefit from elevated rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in heavily populated urban areas. Local manufacturers are adding smartphone connectivity to help patients monitor inhaler technique and support reimbursement evidence requirements. Infusion pumps are also benefiting from intensive care unit modernization, while transdermal patches are gaining adoption among older patients and in cardiovascular care.

Nasal, buccal, and oral mucosal delivery formats remain smaller categories but are attracting interest in pediatric and emergency applications where rapid onset or needle avoidance is important. Together, these developments are expected to broaden the share of non-injectable delivery routes, even as injectable systems retain their leading position in China's biologics and vaccine markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Advances in Biologics Necessitating Sophisticated Devices

4.2.3 Government Health-Insurance Expansion

4.2.4 Urban Air-Quality Decline Boosting Inhalation Demand

4.2.5 Domestic CDMO Scale-up Lowering Device Costs

4.2.6 5G-enabled Smart Connectivity for Adherence Monitoring

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High R&D and Approval Costs

4.3.2 Centralized Volume-based Procurement (VBP) Price Pressure

4.3.3 Cold-chain Gaps in Lower-tier Cities

4.3.4 Fragmented IP Landscape Delaying Innovation

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technology Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value-USD)

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Injectable Delivery Devices

5.1.2 Inhalation Delivery Devices

5.1.3 Infusion Pumps

5.1.4 Transdermal Patches

5.1.5 Implantable Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.6 Ocular Inserts & Delivery Implants

5.1.7 Nasal & Buccal Delivery Devices

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Injectable

5.2.2 Inhalation

5.2.3 Transdermal

5.2.4 Oral Mucosal (Buccal & Sublingual)

5.2.5 Ocular

5.2.6 Nasal

5.3 By Therapeutic Application

5.3.1 Cardiovascular

5.3.2 Oncology

5.3.3 Autoimmune Disorders

5.3.4 Pulmonary Diseases

5.3.5 Diabetes

5.3.6 Neurological Disorders

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 By Sales Channel

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Offline Pharmacies

5.4.3 Online Pharmacies

5.4.4 Other Channels

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.2 Gerresheimer AG

6.3.3 Pfizer Inc.

6.3.4 Teleflex Medical

6.3.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.3.6 Organon

6.3.7 Novartis AG

6.3.8 GSK plc

6.3.9 Baxter International Inc.

6.3.10 Ypsomed Holding AG

6.3.11 Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

6.3.12 Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co., Ltd.

6.3.13 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

6.3.14 Shanghai Pukun Medical Co., Ltd.

6.3.15 SHL Medical AG

6.3.16 Tianjin Pharmaco Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

6.3.17 Nemera

6.3.18 Owen Mumford Ltd.

6.3.19 Elcam Medical

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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