Stud Briefs

Stud Briefs, the men's underwear designed by male fertility experts and funded twice on Kickstarter at 351% and 540%, opens its third campaign.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stud Briefs launches its third Kickstarter campaign on Friday, 30 October, at 1 p.m. Eastern, with a new custom crotch mesh."Third time's the coolest," said Babak Nozari, founder of Stud Briefs. "Your lowly peasant-tier underwear? It traps 1.2 °C of heat. Your testicles? They make over 100 million sperm a day and 95% of your testosterone. When they heat up, they slack off. That's where Stud Briefs comes in."The company's mission is to make the healthiest men's products. It starts with the 3-in-1 Crotch Mesh Technology:One-ultra-breathable mesh: keeps everything breathing and cool.Two-two ergonomic compartments: one for the penis, one for the testicles.Three-pushes the crotch forward: off the hot body, into the air.The crotch mesh is a custom mesh, specified as at least 70% cotton, modal or another plant-based fibre, with maximum 30% synthetic (likely lower)."It's time to toss out your lowly peasant drawers and switch to Stud Briefs," Nozari said.Each 2-pack ships in its own drawstring Stud Sack, and each pledge includes a mesh laundry net. Shipping is free worldwide, with estimated delivery in December. The campaign is on Kickstarter:About Stud Briefs: Stud Briefs is a Canadian company making men's underwear designed by male fertility experts. More at studbriefs.

Babak Nozari

Stud Briefs

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Stud Briefs Returns to Kickstarter for a Third Campaign With Its 3-in-1 Crotch Mesh Technology News Provided By Stud Briefs October 30, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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