Cong Suppressed Democratic Rights During Emergency, Now Misleading People In Name Of Democracy: Raj CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addressed the 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao-Arajakta Hatao) march in Kota on Friday and later joined the procession.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that those who had never respected democracy and had repeatedly undermined the Constitution were now claiming to be its protectors.

He added that democracy represents the collective strength of the people and is the foundation for safeguarding every citizen's rights.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's rich heritage and democratic values are being recognised globally. Today, the world looks towards India as an example of a vibrant and robust democracy."

The Chief Minister said that democracy guarantees everyone the right to contest elections and express their views.

However, CM Sharma pointed to what he described as the Congress party's double standards, saying that it considers democracy secure when election results favour it but claims that democracy is under threat when the poll results go against it.

He alleged that Congress had set new benchmarks in corruption and appeasement, thereby undermining democratic values.

Chief Minister Sharma also accused the Congress of repeatedly questioning constitutional and democratic institutions.

He said the Congress considers Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reliable when it wins elections but questions their credibility when it loses.

Recalling the Emergency imposed in 1975, the Chief Minister said that Congress had curtailed democratic rights and violated the spirit of the Constitution, causing immense suffering to countless Loktantra Senanis and their families.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the Emergency, Chief Minister Sharma asked whether it had been imposed merely to serve personal and political interests.

He called upon citizens to draw lessons from that dark chapter of Indian history and remain committed to protecting democracy, constitutional values and the country's democratic institutions.

He also recalled that the Congress government at the Centre had dismissed several elected state governments during its tenure.

The Chief Minister alleged that Congress had repeatedly questioned institutions and matters associated with the country's pride and national security, including the Armed Forces, the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to neither indulge in corruption nor allow it, and to recover money obtained through corrupt practices, he contrasted this commitment with what he described as Congress' record of corruption, appeasement and caste-based politics during its long tenure in power.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers remain continuously connected with the people, working 24 hours a day, 30 days a month and 365 days a year.

He recalled the BJP's long journey in Opposition, during which its workers remained among the public, understood their concerns and earned their trust through sustained engagement.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, CM Sharma alleged that its leaders often remained confined to hotels for months while in power and that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spent more time abroad than in the country.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Minister said that maintaining accurate voter lists was essential for a healthy democracy.

He emphasised that the rights of genuine voters must be protected and that any ineligible entries should be examined in accordance with established rules.

Those having objections to the SIR process, he said, should submit them, along with concrete evidence, before the competent authority or the court.

He also referred to the Election Commission's affidavit before the Supreme Court, saying that it had responded to various allegations concerning the SIR process and clarified that the key directives relating to the electoral roll exercise had received unanimous approval.

He also noted that the statutory authority to include or delete names from electoral rolls rests with the Electoral Registration Officer.

Taking aim at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, CM Sharma alleged that during the Congress government's internal power struggle in Rajasthan, its leaders remained confined to hotels for nearly four months.

He said the previous Congress government had taken two years merely to conduct panchayat and local body elections, while the Model Code of Conduct was frequently imposed at intervals of three months.

The Chief Minister recalled that when the current BJP government proposed the 'One State, One Election' initiative, Congress leaders had ridiculed the proposal, claiming that it was impossible to implement.

Referring to their dismissive remarks that even their 'uncle' could not accomplish the task, CM Sharma said the results were now there for everyone to see.

"Local body elections had been completed, while panchayat elections were underway."

He added that while Congress leaders frequently spoke about democracy, people were well aware of how democratic processes had been handled during their tenure.

Emphasising his government's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the Chief Minister said that more than 265 officers and employees had been suspended and disciplinary proceedings initiated against around 700 others.

In several cases, pensions had been withheld, while action ranging from removal from service to dismissal had also been taken.

He asserted that no individual involved in corruption would be spared, irrespective of their position or influence, and that strict action would be taken against all those found guilty.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government was committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible person, particularly the poor and disadvantaged sections of society.

He called upon BJP workers to remain connected with the people, take the government's development and welfare initiatives to every household, and give a strong democratic response to what he described as Congress' attempts to create disorder and confusion in the country's democratic system.