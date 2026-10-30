Kolkata Weather Update: How Long Will Rain Continue? Heavy Rain Alert Issued In North Bengal

Kolkata Weather Update: West Bengal is unlikely to get immediate relief from rain as fresh showers and thunderstorms are forecast across several districts. The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of North Bengal

The wait for winter to arrive in West Bengal may get a little longer, as rainy conditions are expected to continue across several districts over the next few days. Although Cyclone Arnab has weakened after making landfall, its impact is still being felt across the state, with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across multiple districts of South Bengal until October 30. From Friday evening to Saturday morning, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia may experience rain.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely in some South Bengal districts on Saturday. Between Sunday and Tuesday, isolated places may receive light rainfall or witness thunderstorm activity.

However, there is some relief on the horizon. The IMD expects predominantly dry weather across South Bengal on November 4 and 5. Despite the possibility of improving weather conditions, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph over the coming days.

North Bengal is also expected to witness unsettled weather over the next few days, with the IMD forecasting rainfall across several districts. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, isolated areas of North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda may also experience rainfall during this period.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Saturday. Scattered showers may persist in parts of North Bengal over the following days, although the weather is expected to turn predominantly dry from November 4.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar. Isolated locations in these districts may receive rainfall ranging between 7 and 11 cm.

Along with heavy showers, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and thunderstorms are also likely. Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda have also been placed under a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Residents, particularly in the districts under the heavy rainfall alert, should remain cautious and follow the latest weather advisories.

Amid the ongoing rainfall, another weather system has developed over the Andaman Sea. A fresh low-pressure area has formed over the region and is gradually moving west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

However, there is currently no indication that this developing weather system will have a direct impact on West Bengal. The IMD has indicated that the system is unlikely to influence the state's weather conditions for now.

Regarding temperatures, no significant change in the maximum temperature is expected across West Bengal over the next 24 hours. However, the mercury may gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days.

After this gradual increase, no major temperature fluctuations are anticipated. Minimum temperatures are also likely to remain largely unchanged.

With rainfall expected to continue in several districts before conditions gradually improve, residents may have to wait a little longer for the familiar winter chill to set in across West Bengal.