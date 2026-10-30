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ITW Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend


Date: 2026-10-30 01:16:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.72 per share for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2027 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2026.

About ITW:

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. To learn more, please visit .

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7431
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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