Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Report 2026-2034 By Service, Reactor Type, And Region Clean Energy Demand And Advanced Reactors Drive Growth To USD 9.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising energy demand, clean energy incentives and safer, more efficient next-generation reactors drive growth, with North America leading the market.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Report by Service, Reactor Type, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear reactor construction market reached USD 7.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.81% during 2026-2034. Rising electricity demand, growing concern about climate change, supportive government policies, and significant advances in nuclear technology are among the primary factors supporting market growth.

Nuclear reactor construction is a highly regulated process encompassing site preparation, engineering, licensing, component fabrication, equipment installation, reactor assembly, testing, and commissioning. Projects require specialized technical expertise, rigorous quality control, and strict compliance with safety and reliability standards. Core infrastructure includes reactor vessels, control systems, cooling systems, containment structures, and other equipment required for safe and efficient operations.

Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Trends

Increasing global electricity consumption is a major driver of the nuclear reactor construction market. Population growth, urbanization, industrial development, and the electrification of transportation and other industries are placing additional pressure on power systems. Nuclear energy offers reliable baseload generation and can support countries seeking to strengthen energy security, diversify power generation, and reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices.

Climate objectives are also accelerating investment in nuclear power infrastructure. As governments and utilities pursue lower carbon emissions, nuclear energy continues to be considered an important part of long-term clean energy strategies. Its low operational greenhouse gas emissions make it relevant to national decarbonization programs, particularly in markets that require dependable electricity generation alongside renewable energy capacity.

Government incentives, subsidies, financing programs, and policy support are encouraging the development of new reactors and the modernization of existing nuclear infrastructure. At the same time, next-generation reactor technologies are improving safety, operational efficiency, fuel utilization, and waste management. These developments are strengthening the commercial outlook for nuclear construction projects and expanding opportunities for engineering, equipment, and installation providers.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global nuclear reactor construction market by service and reactor type, with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034.

Service Insights



Equipment Installation

The equipment segment covers the specialized systems and components required for reactor construction and operation, while installation includes on-site assembly, integration, testing, and related engineering services. Both categories are essential to project completion and must comply with demanding nuclear quality assurance requirements.

Reactor Type Insights



Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) and Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

High-temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor (LMFBR)

The report assesses demand, development activity, and growth prospects across these reactor categories. Technology selection varies according to national energy strategies, regulatory frameworks, fuel availability, project economics, safety requirements, and existing nuclear expertise.

Regional Market Insights



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America represented the largest nuclear reactor construction market, supported by rising energy requirements, environmental regulations, technological innovation, and established nuclear infrastructure. The regional analysis covers the United States and Canada.

European coverage includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and other markets. The Asia-Pacific assessment includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and additional countries. Latin America includes Brazil, Mexico, and other national markets, while the report also evaluates opportunities across the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global nuclear reactor construction market includes engineering groups, equipment manufacturers, nuclear technology providers, and installation specialists. The report evaluates the competitive structure and profiles major companies based on their operations, technologies, services, and market presence.

Companies covered include Areva S.A., Bilfinger SE, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd., GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (General Electric), KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. (Korea Electric Power Corporation), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, Siemens AG, SKODA JS a.s. (CEZ Group), and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC. This represents a partial list, with additional participants included in the report.

Key Areas Addressed



Historical performance and the 2026-2034 outlook for the global nuclear reactor construction market

Primary market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities

Regional and country-level investment potential

Market segmentation by equipment and installation services

Demand trends across major reactor technologies Competitive structure and positioning of key nuclear reactor construction companies

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