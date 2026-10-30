Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 AI, 5G, EV, And Iot Demand Drives Market Toward USD 26.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global application specific integrated circuit market was valued at USD 17.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.54% during 2026-2034. North America led the global market with a share exceeding 36% in 2025, supported by advanced semiconductor capabilities, strong technology adoption and growing demand across consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and industrial applications.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for customized, high-performance and energy-efficient semiconductor solutions. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and connected devices is increasing the need for compact chips that support high-speed processing, improved battery performance and secure functionality. The expansion of artificial intelligence, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, blockchain and data centers is also accelerating ASIC adoption worldwide.

Key Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Trends

Automotive electronics represent a major growth area as manufacturers integrate advanced driver-assistance systems, electric vehicle technologies, infotainment platforms and autonomous driving capabilities. In November 2023, Alchip Technologies introduced an advanced Automotive ASIC platform with six specialized modules designed to enhance ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications. In January 2025, Infineon launched EiceDRIVERT isolated gate driver ICs for electric vehicle traction inverters. Supporting IGBT and SiC technologies, the devices enable high-performance inverters of up to 300 kW while providing advanced monitoring and safety capabilities.

Telecommunications infrastructure is another important demand source. Network operators require high-performance, low-power semiconductors to improve 5G coverage, capacity and efficiency. In the United States, investment in 5G networks totaled USD 30.2 billion in 2023, while major providers expanded coverage to 97% of the population. Technologies such as Massive MIMO and Open RAN are creating additional opportunities for specialized chip development.

ASIC adoption is also increasing in aerospace and defense applications, including cockpit illumination management, onboard data handling, accelerometer processing, inertial steering and security identification. Companies are developing highly integrated custom solutions for aircraft and marine systems, while supportive government policies are encouraging investment in advanced semiconductor technologies.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report segments the application specific integrated circuit market by product type into full custom ASIC, semi-custom ASIC (cell based), semi-custom ASIC (array based) and programmable ASIC. Semi-custom ASIC (cell based) accounted for approximately 49.8% of the market in 2025. Its leadership reflects strong electrical performance, high component density, shorter development schedules and lower costs compared with fully customized designs. The integration of static random-access memory and internet protocol cores further supports deployment across products with varying design requirements.

By application, the market includes telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics and other industries. Consumer electronics held the largest share at approximately 37.6% in 2025. Demand is supported by large-scale production of smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables and connected devices. ASICs provide reduced power consumption, compact form factors, enhanced bandwidth and stronger IP security, making them important to rapidly evolving electronics platforms.

Regional Market Outlook



North America: The region accounted for more than 36% of global revenue in 2025. Growth is supported by digitization, semiconductor innovation, automotive electronics, device miniaturization and demand for energy-efficient technology.

United States: The country represented more than 85.50% of the North American market in 2025. Nearly 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold in the United States in 2023, accounting for 7.6% of vehicle sales. Federal support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing is strengthening production capacity and global competitiveness.

Europe: Expanding electric vehicle production, industrial automation and autonomous driving programs are stimulating ASIC development. More than 1.84 million battery electric vehicles were sold in Europe in 2023, representing 16% of the automotive market. Infineon and STMicroelectronics are among the companies investing in next-generation chip technologies.

Asia-Pacific: Strong automotive, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries are supporting regional growth. Japan produced approximately 7.77 million passenger vehicles in 2023, while China continues to invest in ASICs for AI and telecommunications. India is strengthening its semiconductor ecosystem through government-backed manufacturing initiatives.

Latin America: Automotive electronics, mobile connectivity and industrial digitization are increasing specialized chip demand. Brazil produced more than 2 million vehicles in 2022, while Mexico is emerging as an important semiconductor manufacturing location. Middle East and Africa: Telecommunications, defense, automotive technology and digital transformation are creating new opportunities. Investment in advanced technology across Saudi Arabia and the UAE is supporting adoption, while South Africa is expanding ASIC use in telecommunications and automotive applications.

Competitive Landscape

Leading application specific integrated circuit companies are investing in advanced chip design, scalable manufacturing and production capacity. Strategic collaborations are helping manufacturers shorten time-to-market, reduce development costs and address increasingly complex performance requirements. Priorities include lower power consumption, faster processing, compact architecture and solutions tailored to AI, 5G, electric vehicles, autonomous systems and connected electronics.

The report profiles major companies operating in the global application specific integrated circuit market, including:



Analog Devices Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

The report provides global, regional and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034, along with analysis of product types, applications, market drivers, emerging trends and the competitive environment shaping the application specific integrated circuit industry.

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