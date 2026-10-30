Global System-On-Chip (Soc) Market Report 2026-2034 By Type, Application, End Use Industry, And Region AI, Iot, 5G, And Automotive Demand Drive Market To USD 352.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "System-on-Chip Market Report by Type, Application, End Use Industry, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global system-on-chip (SoC) market reached USD 201.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 352.2 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.24% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by advances in semiconductor technology, rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, increasing demand for connected electronics, and the expanding use of high-performance SoCs in automotive systems.

Key System-on-Chip Market Growth Drivers

Continued innovation in semiconductor fabrication is improving SoC performance, integration, and energy efficiency. Smaller transistor sizes, higher transistor density, and advanced processes such as FinFET technology allow manufacturers to incorporate more functions onto a single chip. These developments are enabling compact, feature-rich products for smartphones, computing systems, networking equipment, industrial applications, and consumer electronics.

IoT expansion is also creating significant opportunities across smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, wearables, and connected infrastructure. SoCs developed for IoT applications combine processing, memory, communication, and sensing capabilities while optimizing energy consumption. Demand is expected to increase as organizations deploy more connected devices and edge computing solutions.

Automotive electronics represent another important growth area. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous driving platforms require powerful, efficient, and secure semiconductor solutions. As vehicle manufacturers accelerate digital transformation, demand for automotive SoCs capable of supporting real-time processing, connectivity, and safety-critical functions is anticipated to rise.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report segments the system-on-chip market by type into digital, analog, and mixed signal solutions. Digital SoCs account for the largest market share, supported by demand for high-performance computing, digital signal processing, data storage, and advanced functionality in smartphones, tablets, PCs, and communication systems.

Analog SoCs remain important for signal processing, sensing, audio applications, healthcare equipment, automotive electronics, and industrial automation. Mixed signal SoCs are gaining prominence because they combine digital processing with analog signal conditioning. Their use is expanding in wireless communication, data conversion, power management, IoT devices, and multifunctional consumer electronics.

By application, the market covers:



Smartphones

Networking Devices

PC/Laptops

Game Consoles

Digital Cameras Others

Smartphones generate substantial demand for SoCs integrating processors, graphics capabilities, communication modules, artificial intelligence functions, and imaging technologies. Networking devices also represent a growing application segment as demand increases for high-speed connectivity, secure data processing, and reliable communication infrastructure. Additional opportunities are emerging from PCs, laptops, game consoles, and digital cameras requiring improved computing performance and energy efficiency.

Based on end use industry, IT and telecommunication represent the leading segment. SoCs are widely deployed in routers, switches, modems, servers, and communication infrastructure to support efficient networking and high-speed data processing. Other major end use industries include automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, industrial, healthcare, and related technology sectors.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest system-on-chip market share, supported by its extensive semiconductor manufacturing base and strong electronics supply chain. China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and India contribute to regional growth through semiconductor production, consumer electronics manufacturing, automotive development, and increasing technology adoption.

North America remains a major market due to its concentration of semiconductor companies, research and development capabilities, and adoption of advanced technologies across IT, telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics. Europe benefits from innovation in automotive systems, industrial automation, and electronics manufacturing. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa offer additional growth potential as digital infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare technology, and automotive investment expand.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions. Their priorities include increasing processing performance, reducing energy consumption, strengthening security, and expanding integration capabilities for artificial intelligence, 5G, edge computing, automotive electronics, and IoT applications. Companies profiled in the report include:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Apple Inc

Broadcom Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

onsemi

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation Texas Instruments Incorporated

Recent industry developments include Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s January 2024 announcement of the Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoC and Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor for automotive applications. In November 2023, Broadcom Inc. introduced the NetGNT neural-network inference engine in its software-programmable Trident 5-X12 chip.

Future Market Opportunities

The system-on-chip market outlook remains positive as industries adopt more connected, intelligent, and energy-efficient technologies. Artificial intelligence, 5G, edge computing, industrial digitalization, advanced healthcare devices, and autonomous mobility are expected to broaden the addressable market. Although complex design requirements, fabrication costs, security risks, and intense competition remain key challenges, sustained semiconductor innovation is anticipated to support continued market expansion through 2034.

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