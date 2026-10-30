Yoor Air Releases New Pure Filter Line For Cleaner, Fresher-Smelling Homes

Yoor Air launches the Pure Line, premium AC and furnace filters for cleaner, fresher-smelling homes.

Family-owned Yoor Air releases the Pure Filter product line, a set of AC and furnace filters built with new technology for a tighter fit and cleaner home air.

- Cyd Einck, Founder of Yoor AirEDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minnesota-based, family-owned filter company Yoor Air launched the Pure Filter product line in August 2026. The new range of premium AC and furnace air filters is made in the United States and built for homeowners who are done dealing with cardboard filters that sag in the track and let dirty air and dust sneak around the edges.Most air filters get grabbed in a rush at the hardware store. Many standard options use cardboard frames that can weaken with moisture and leave gaps in the filter track, so dust and allergens skip the filter entirely. Yoor Air designed its new filters to close those gaps."This line is personal for us," said Cyd Einck, founder of Yoor Air. "Pets, allergies, cooking and sports gear all live under our roof, and if they live under yours too, these filters are for you."The line includes three filters, each matched to a different kind of household:Pure (MERV 7) handles everyday dust and pollen.Pure Plus (MERV 8) is made for homes with pets, catching hair and dander before they circulate.Pure Carbon (MERV 9), uses bonded carbon that goes after lingering odors, smoke and bad cooking smells.The difference starts with the build. Each filter swaps cardboard and pleats for moisture-resistant media held by an internal steel wire frame. The progressive-density fibers trap particles throughout the depth-loading media filter while keeping air moving.Yoor Air pays attention to the things AC and furnace filters should've been getting right all along: fit, frame strength, filtration media, airflow, odor control, clear sizing, and easy replacement schedules.Yoor Air filters are rated 4.9 out of 5 stars by 7,000+ households. The Pure Filter line is available now on Yoor Air's website, where a filter size guide helps homeowners find their fit.Subscribers save 25% on their first filter, and every order is backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

Michael Shelton

Yoor Air

+1 (833) 966-7247

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Yoor Air Releases New Pure Filter Line for Cleaner, Fresher-Smelling Homes News Provided By OPE! Brands October 30, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing, Retail



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