Veteran-Owned Jeff Buys Your House And WGN Radio Celebrate Veterans Day With Military Appreciation Night Giveaway

Veteran-owned Jeff Buys Your House partners with WGN Radio to celebrate Military Appreciation Night on November 12, 2026. Veterans can enter the giveaway through November 1.

Jeff Nydegger (right), co-founder of Jeff Buys Your House, with team member and fellow U.S. Army veteran Chris (left), who served 20 years in the military.

Jeff Nydegger (center) joins the 2025 Military Appreciation Night giveaway winners and their guests in the WGN Radio suite, celebrating an evening dedicated to honoring veterans.

Veterans have until November 1 to enter for a chance to experience Military Appreciation Night at a Chicago hockey game on November 12 from the WGN Radio suite.

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Buys Your House, a Chicagoland-based, veteran-owned home-buying company, is partnering with WGN Radio for the second consecutive year to recognize local veterans through a special Military Appreciation Night giveaway at a Chicago hockey game.With Veterans Day approaching, two veterans will each have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to enjoy Military Appreciation Night on November 12 from the WGN Radio suite. Entries close November 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, giving eligible veterans a final opportunity to participate.Co-founded in 2007 by U.S. Army veteran Jeff Nydegger, Jeff Buys Your House has made supporting veterans and the local community an important part of its mission. Nydegger served two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, experiences that continue to shape his commitment to service, leadership, and giving back."Having served in the Army myself, I know how meaningful it is when our community takes the time to recognize veterans," said Jeff Nydegger, co-founder and CEO of Jeff Buys Your House. "We're grateful to partner with WGN Radio again and have the opportunity to give two veterans a special experience. It's one small way we can show our appreciation for those who have served."Beyond the Military Appreciation Night giveaway, Jeff Buys Your House also sponsors WGN Radio's Salute to a Veteran recognition during every home hockey game throughout the season.For Nydegger and his team, these efforts reflect a year-round commitment to supporting veterans and showing appreciation for their service.Through the Military Appreciation Night giveaway, two eligible veterans will each have the opportunity to receive two tickets to the November 12 event, including access to the WGN Radio suite.The giveaway is being conducted through WGN Radio, with entries accepted through November 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and official rules, is available at .About Jeff Buys Your HouseJeff Buys Your House is a veteran-owned, family-operated home buying company based in Yorkville, Illinois. Since 2007, the company has helped hundreds of Chicagoland homeowners sell their houses without repairs, clean out, or showings. The team focuses on helping families through life transitions including senior living, inherited properties, downsizing, relocation, and financial challenges. Jeff Buys Your House has earned over 400 five-star Google reviews and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Andrew Burless

Jeff Buys Your House

+1 630-389-8232

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Veteran-Owned Jeff Buys Your House and WGN Radio Celebrate Veterans Day with Military Appreciation Night Giveaway News Provided By Jeff Buys Your House October 30, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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