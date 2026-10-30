Google's AI Surge Redefines Hotel Discovery: Dmscore Delivers First-To-Market AI Search Rankings For Hospitality

DMscore measures and ranks hotels' Online Share of Attention across AI Search, SEO, PPC and Maps/Directories.

Following Google's latest earnings, DMscore equips hotel owners, operators and asset managers with real-time AI Search rankings and actionable intelligence.

- Rand Schulman, CEO, DMscore

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Google reports accelerating AI-driven search activity, DMscore is empowering hospitality leaders to answer a critical question: In a zero-click search environment, which hotels are winning travelers' attention, and which are being ignored?

DMscore's first-to-market AI Search Score delivers real-time competitive rankings and actions, giving hotel owners, operators and asset managers the intelligence to outperform competitors and improve AI Search visibility. Research shows a correlation between higher DMscore scores and increased property revenue.

The market urgency follows Alphabet's earnings report this week from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Google reported that its overall year-over-year search query growth rate reached its highest level in five years, fueled entirely by users adapting to AI search tools. However, Google's core Search & Other revenue growth continued its steady deceleration” Said News by Google.

For the hospitality industry, the implications are significant.

"If your hotel isn't being recommended in conversational AI searches, you're effectively invisible to a massive wave of high-intent travelers," said Rand Schulman, CEO of DMscore. "We're giving hospitality leaders the competitive intelligence to measure, rank and optimize their AI Search performance."

DMscore's Consumer Attention Measurement platform simulates millions of searches across AI Search, SEO, PPC and Maps/Directories, measuring each property's Online Share of Attention.

“As asset managers, we're measured by the financial performance of our properties,” said Matt Cox, SVP of Chartres Lodging Asset Services.“Understanding where we stand against local competitors in AI Search gives us the intelligence to take action, capture more bookings and ultimately drive revenue. DMscore takes the guesswork out of hotel discovery, helping us protect and grow the value of our assets.”

Discover how your hotel ranks against local competitors:



Caroline Zara Lamey

DMscore

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Google's AI Surge Redefines Hotel Discovery: DMscore Delivers First-to-Market AI Search Rankings for Hospitality News Provided By DMscore October 30, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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