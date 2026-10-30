Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OI) securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges O-I Glass and certain of O-I Glass's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations.

The Complaint also alleges that the truth emerged after the market closed on July 28, 2026 when O-I Glass announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reducing its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigning its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. The Complaint continues to allege that investors and analysts reacted immediately to O-I Glass' revelation. On this news, the price of O-I Glass' common stock declined from a closing market price of $9.06 per share on July 28, 2026, O-I Glass' stock price fell to $7.70 per share on July 29, 2026, a decline of about 15%.



Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of O-I Glass should contact the Firm prior to the December 28, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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