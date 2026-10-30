0Trace Introduces Parallel Swaps On Its No-KYC Crypto Exchange

Each order runs independently with its own deposit address, rate and payout - and, like every 0trace swap, comes with signed proof.

BERLIN, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

0trace, a no-KYC crypto exchange, announced parallel swaps, which let users run several exchanges at once on 0trace.io. The feature is described at 0trace.io/blog/parallel-exchanges. Users no longer have to wait for one swap to finish before starting the next, and none of it needs an account.

What Parallel Swaps Change

Each parallel swap on the 0trace crypto exchange is a separate order with its own order ID, one-time deposit address, floating rate and payout. The rate shown at creation is a quote that follows the market.

The change matters most on slower networks. Bitcoin and Monero (XMR) deposits, for example, wait for several network confirmations before an order can proceed. A user can start another pair while those wait, such as a USDT or Zcash (ZEC) order, swap several assets in one session, or try different pairs and amounts side by side. Each order page shows its confirmation count as it grows, and the wait depends on how busy the network is. Cancelling or finishing one order never affects the others. The site puts it as "Start as many as you need."

How to Start a Second Order

A second order starts the same way as the first, in three steps:

, enter the payout address, create the order and send the deposit to the one-time address shown.Once the deposit is detected, the order page offers abutton, and the current exchange keeps going without the user. A new swap can also be started from theat any moment.the same way, with its own pair and payout address, and send that deposit to the new address. Each order watches only its own address, so

Where Active Orders Are Listed

A counter in the site header lists every exchange in progress and those finished recently, and it appears as soon as a first exchange is created. The list is kept by the browser, not by an account, so another browser or device will not show it. The order ID is the only credential a user needs, so to switch devices, keep the order link or ID.









"People rarely need just one swap. They want to work through several pairs in one sitting, without waiting on the slowest confirmation and without opening an account to keep track of them. Waiting on one order should never decide when the next pair can start," said the 0trace team.

Availability

Every 0trace.io user has access to parallel orders. Parallel swaps are available now at 0trace.io.

About 0trace

0trace is a private, no-KYC instant crypto exchange launched in March 2026. Users swap 30+ assets across 12 networks without an account, email or ID. Swaps settle from 0trace's own liquidity. Order data is deleted 72 hours after an order closes and chat after 24 hours of inactivity; users can delete both earlier. No analytics or third-party scripts. A Tor mirror supports the full flow. Every order comes with a PGP-signed Guarantee and Receipt that can be verified offline. Official website: 0trace.io. 0trace is not affiliated with 0-trace.cc.

CONTACT: Media contact: 0trace Team hello@0trace.io