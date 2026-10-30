Clinical Trial Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 5.93 Billion As Cold Chain And Decentralized Trials Drive 8.51% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with outsourced logistics, real-time tracking, IoT-enabled monitoring, demand forecasting, risk mitigation, and just-in-time supply strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Trial Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, Phase, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial third party logistics market was valued at an estimated USD 3.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by the globalization of clinical research, an increasing number of ongoing and planned clinical trials, and higher R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Greater adoption of precision medicine, biologics, cell and gene therapies, specialty injectables, and decentralized clinical trial models is increasing demand for specialized outsourced logistics services. These products and trial structures require stringent temperature control, customized packaging, secure transportation, real-time monitoring, and coordinated delivery across multiple study sites. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are consequently relying on clinical trial third party logistics providers to protect product integrity, maintain regulatory compliance, and manage increasingly complex global distribution networks.

Multi-regional study designs and clinical trial expansion into emerging markets are also strengthening demand for scalable logistics capabilities. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, sponsors are outsourcing inventory management, demand forecasting, risk mitigation, cold chain logistics, and last-mile delivery to experienced providers. This approach allows sponsors to focus resources on drug development while improving supply chain resilience and operational consistency.

Supply chain technology is transforming the clinical trial logistics market by improving visibility, reliability, and efficiency. Digital tracking platforms, IoT-enabled temperature monitoring, real-time data analysis, and just-in-time supply strategies help sponsors and logistics providers monitor shipments, respond to disruptions, reduce waste, and support compliant trial execution. These capabilities are particularly important for decentralized studies and advanced therapy trials involving time-sensitive or temperature-sensitive materials.

Strategic partnerships, regional distribution hub investments, and service portfolio expansion are expected to support long-term market development. Leading providers, including DHL and UPS Healthcare, continue to invest in temperature-controlled infrastructure, digital platforms, and specialized distribution capabilities. These initiatives are designed to address evolving sponsor requirements and support global, patient-centric clinical research.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes market trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. The clinical trial third party logistics market is segmented by service, phase, therapeutic area, end use, and region.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Logistics & Distribution

Storage & Retention

Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding

Comparator Sourcing Other Services

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Phase IV

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

CNS and Mental Disorders Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of the clinical trial third party logistics market across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and strategic initiatives

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging opportunities, and supply chain technology trends

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and informing business decisions Coverage of service innovation, regional expansion, temperature-controlled infrastructure, and digital logistics capabilities

The report equips pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, contract research organizations, logistics providers, investors, and other industry participants with market intelligence for strategic planning. It also examines the competitive environment and the operational trends shaping clinical trial supply chains, including outsourced logistics models, cold chain requirements, advanced monitoring technologies, and patient-centric delivery strategies.

The leading players profiled in this Clinical Trial Third Party Logistics market report include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UPS Healthcare

Piramal Pharma Solutions

DHL

Parexel International

Almac Group

Movianto

UDG Healthcare

FedEx Catalent, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900