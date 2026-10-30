TME Pharma Publishes Its Semi Annual Results And Half-Year Report

Berlin, Germany , October 30, 2026, 18:00 CET – TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotech-company with clinical assets for brain cancer and eye diseases, today publishes it results for the first half of the year, and its half-yearly report.

TME Pharma reported no revenue (€27k, H1 2025) and a net loss of €0,51M (2,1M loss, H1 2025). General and administrative expenses decreased 79% to €203k and research and development expenses decreased by 98%. Cash position on 30 June 2026 was €1,02M. As discussed at the Annual Shareholder's Meeting in June 2025, the equity has fallen below the 50% threshold and became negative in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 2026 the equity remains negative for an amount of €2,61M. Under the current IFRS accounting standard, TME Pharma's assets, like goodwill, raw materials and vials on stock are valued at €0. These assets can indeed represent value when agreements are successfully concluded with partners.

TME Pharma announced two significant developments after the balance sheet date:



The debt repayment date was extended to June 30, 2028, and two new bond issuances were completed. As a result, financial visibility has been extended through Q2 2028 (Press release from October 26). An exclusive negotiation agreement was signed with Japanese company TMS Co., Ltd. to finalize a licensing agreement and further develop the flagship product NOX-A12 (Press release from October 29).

The semi-annual report is available on the website of TME Pharma.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said:

“In the first half of the year, we focused primarily on discussions and negotiations with prospective partners. Although TME continues to pursue a policy of strict cost control, we had to incur expenses for legal counsel and due diligence, as well as to maintain the infrastructure of the GLORIA study. I am pleased that these efforts and investments have led to the October 29 announcement, in which we were able to announce an exclusivity agreement with the Japanese company TMS Co., Ltd.. The clear next operative objective of the collaboration with TMS is to enable the restart of the GLORIA study which is still“ready to go”.

TME Pharma shareholders will hopefully be able to benefit in various ways from a definitive agreement. TME will receive cash, and costs will drop dramatically, as the partner will assume all ongoing costs related to NOX-A12 (such as operational costs, consultants, and patents). Most importantly, however, significant potential value could be generated if the results of the upcoming restart of the GLORIA study are as positive as those already available to date.”

For more information, please contact:

TME Pharma N.V.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO

...



About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a biotechnology company with two assets with potential to be developed into novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company's lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company's two lead assets are:



NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which has been studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.

NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), for ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.



The Company is currently seeking opportunities to secure the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:



Finalizing the partnership with TMS Co., Ltd. For NOX-A12

Raising funds from alternative sources to secure longer financial visibility and to minimize dilution for shareholders

Seeking partners for NOX-E36, for example through licensing deals

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company Leveraging tax loss carry forwards



About the GLORIA Study

The GLORIA (NCT04121455) 'ready to go'-study is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy).

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Further information can be found at: .

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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