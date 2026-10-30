CPRS Names 19 Young Professionals Shaping The Future Of Communications And Public Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subhead: Inaugural NEXT 30TM recognizes emerging practitioners under 30 building trust and making an impact across Canada

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following today's livestream announcement, the Communications and Public Relations Society of Canada (CPRS) is pleased to announce the 19 recipients of its inaugural CPRS NEXT 30TM program, recognizing communications and public relations professionals under 30 who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities.

Across Canada, these practitioners are helping people understand complex issues, bringing organizations closer to the communities they serve and building trust through communication. Their work is already contributing to the profession and the public. They are also helping shape what the future of communications and public relations will look like.

Launched in 2026, CPRS NEXT 30TM is a national recognition program led by CPRS to celebrate emerging practitioners across the country. It recognizes accomplishments in leadership, impact, innovation and integrity, and gives the profession an opportunity to hear from and celebrate the people who will help guide it forward.

“On behalf of CPRS, I want to congratulate each of our 19 recipients. Your work, commitment and care for the people you serve deserve to be recognized,” said Anne McInerney, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, President of the CPRS National Board of Directors.“I hope you feel proud of what you have accomplished and know that your contributions matter. You are helping build the profession today, and we are excited to see where you take it next.”

The inaugural CPRS NEXT 30TM recipients are:

Bhrigu Bagga, Communications Office, Grand Erie District School Board, Brantford, ON

Caitlin Dutt, Senior Associate, Porter O'Brien, Fredericton, NB

Camille Lavoie, Senior Consultant, Burson Canada, Toronto, ON

Carrie Robinson, Consultant, Crestview Strategy, Toronto, ON

Eno Antai, Senior Consultant, Proof Strategies Inc., Toronto, ON

Georgia Dalke, Senior Communications Officer, CBC, Winnipeg, MB

Jennifer Aftanas, Senior Consultant, Iris Communications, Halifax, NS

Jonah Presser, PRK, Chief of Staff to MNA Elisabeth Prass, National Assembly of Quebec, Mont Royal, QC

Kailee Poole, Communications Officer, NunatuKavut Community Council, Labrador City, NL

Leah Nicholls, Consultant, Burson Canada, Toronto, ON

Mackenzie Houston, Senior Director, Syntax Strategic Inc., Mississippi Mills, ON

Mariia Minaieva, Account Executive, Harbinger Ideas, Toronto, ON

Olamipo Ogunnote, Professional, Centennial College Student Association Inc., Montréal, QC

Oleksandra (Sasha) Sheludko, Consultant, Burson Canada, Toronto, ON

Oyinda Majek, Communications Coordinator, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Prince George, BC

Quinn Densmore, Senior Client Service Manager, Harbinger, Toronto, ON

Ryley Garagan, Senior Communications Specialist, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Bedford, NS

Stephanie Lasica, Senior Account Manager, Craft Public Relations, Toronto, ON

Victoria McCaig, Divisional Brand Lead, J.D. Irving, Limited Pulp & Paper Division, Saint John, NB

Watch the livestream announcement: [LINK]

The program is open to eligible CPRS members and non-members, reflecting the many paths into communications and public relations and the wide range of work practitioners do across Canada.

“People early in their careers often see possibilities others may miss and bring new questions to the work,” said Kyla Graham, APR, MCPRS, CPRS National Board Director who chaired this year's program.“These recipients are already showing leadership in their own ways. I'm delighted that CPRS is recognizing their contributions and introducing their work to colleagues across the country.”

The recipients were announced during CPRS Week 2026, held under the theme Building Trust Through Communication.

“Each recipient has a story, a perspective and a contribution that can help move the professional field forward,” said Sara Rafuse, MBA, CPF, MCPRS, Executive Director of CPRS.“With this recognition, they also become the first members of the CPRS NEXT 30TM Network, connecting a new generation of practitioners across the country. We are proud to celebrate what they are bringing to the profession now. They are the light of our profession's future, and we look forward to seeing all they will accomplish.”

CPRS congratulates all 19 recipients and thanks the supporters and volunteer judges who helped make the inaugural program possible.

About CPRS

The Communications and Public Relations Society of Canada (CPRS) is the national professional association for communications and public relations practitioners in Canada. CPRS supports professional development, accreditation and ethical practice, and connects a community of practitioners through its national organization and member societies across the country. [LINK]

CONTACT: Media contact: K. Grimshaw...