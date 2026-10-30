Titan Brings Art And Precision Together In A New Chapter Of Watchmaking With VETRA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The brand unveils its in-house mechanical movement alongside its first experiential space at Mall of the Emirates, showcasing its engineering expertise and premium watch collections Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: Titan Watches, part of the Tata Group, today unveiled its first experiential space at the Mall of the Emirates, a destination designed to place the brand's most accomplished watchmaking before Dubai. Open until November 2, 2026, the experimental space gathers the collections that define Titan's arrival in precision watchmaking, showing visitors how Indian craft and design, long admired on the dial, now reach into the engineering of the movement itself.

Over the next five years, Titan Watches plans to open 70 exclusive stores across the region, including 31 outlets currently operational in the UAE, in the brand-showcase format across flagship malls.

Commenting at the launch of VETRA, in-house mechanical movement from Titan, Mr. Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Titan Watches, said,“We have chosen Dubai, a global crossroads of cultures and a gateway to the Middle East, to bring its watchmaking story to the world stage for the first time. With this, we are keen to give customers the firsthand Titan experience, where the world of design and horology comes together at the brand's experiential outpost at the Mall of the Emirates. We would like them to experience and appreciate how we bring together the art of storytelling and marry it beautifully with our engineering advances.”

“Our ambition is to make India a genuine force in modern horology, creating aspirational watches for every wrist, that win hearts and earn global recognition. For four decades, Titan has made watches that tell stories, drawing on Indian craft, design and material innovation to say something beyond telling the time. Titan has entered a new chapter with its in-house automatic movement called Vetra, in which art is no longer only on the dial but engineered into the movement,” he added.

The experiential space brings together the collections that define Titan's arrival in precision watchmaking. At its centre is Vetra, Titan's in-house automatic movement, a significant milestone in the brand's engineering journey, in which artistry is no longer confined to the dial but built into the movement itself. The Vetra 7A series is a single mechanical architecture capable of powering multiple complications like 72-hour power reserve, GMT and Big-Date; with every movement hand-assembled and individually tested. Vetra now powers the new Signature Automatics, on display alongside it.

Nebula, Titan's high horology collection, gives form to India's traditional art forms and specialist craftsmanship as finished watches in solid 18-carat gold, made to last generations. Raga, the women's brand which celebrates women and her multiple facets; and Edge, its ultra-slim line defined by design principles of minimalism, that has carried Titan's signature slimness into mechanical watchmaking, complete the display alongside novelties from the automatics range. Together, the pieces on show reflect the full arc of what Titan makes: watches that carry a point of view at every price point, from the daily to the exceptional.

“Our advantage is that we sit where few brands sit: genuine in-house watchmaking, deep design storytelling and unmatched value. Very few watchmakers in the world build their own mechanical movements,” said Shukla.“Every watch in this space, from the flying tourbillon to the slim & sophisticated Edge, carries the same conviction: that craft and engineering belong together. Whether someone is discovering Titan for the first time or has worn it for years, we want them to find a watch that speaks to them, and to leave knowing there is real substance behind it.”

The experiential outpost arrives as Titan begins its next chapter in the region, moving from a trusted name to an aspirational one. The brand entered the GCC through Oman in 1994 and now runs 44 exclusive stores, 31 of them in the UAE, and says it is the first watch brand with exclusive stores in all seven emirates.

About Titan:

Titan first entered the Middle East in 1994 with presence in Oman. Since then, Titan has expanded to all 6 countries of GCC, celebrating over 3 decades in the region. It runs 44 exclusive Titan stores (31 in UAE) and reaches customers through 400+ multi-brand watch retailers, department stores and hypermarkets across the GCC. Titan is the first watch brand to have exclusive stores in all 7 emirates of the UAE. The Middle East is one of Titan Watches' largest market outside India, apart from a large footprint in Southeast Asia & South Asia. Dubai is now the stage for the brand's next chapter: moving from a trusted name to an aspirational one.