Phoenix Hospitality Wins Best 360-Degree Marketing Brand At Middle East Digital Marketing Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-born hospitality group awarded Gold for Best 360-degree Marketing Brand of the Year, recognising excellence in integrated marketing.Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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· Marketing & Communications Director Roopali Aher named among the Middle East's Top 50 Marketing Leaders

Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Phoenix Hospitality Group (PHG), a leading homegrown UAE hospitality group, has been awarded Gold in the Best 360-degree Marketing Brand of the Year category at the Middle East Digital Marketing Awards (MDME) 2026, held in Dubai on 23 October.

Organised by Grand Axis Global, the inaugural MDME Awards ceremony took place on 23 October 2026 at the Kempinski The Boulevard in Dubai, bringing together top regional brand executives, marketing innovators, and industry leaders to celebrate creative and performance excellence across the Middle East.

The Gold award recoghises Phoenix Hospitality Group's innovative 360-degree marketing framework, which seamlessly integrates digital performance, experiential brand campaigns, social media strategy, and data-driven guest engagement across its portfolio of venues.

Complementing the brand's recognition, Roopali Aher, Marketing & Communications Director at Phoenix Hospitality Group, was named among the Top 50 Marketing Leaders in the Middle East 2026 for her outstanding contributions to brand growth and communications excellence.

Sofia Serrano, PR Manager of Phoenix Hospitality Group, said:“We are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a testament to the creativity, dedication and collaborative spirit of our team. In a competitive hospitality market, building successful brands requires more than visibility. It demands a clear identity, compelling storytelling and a consistent connection with our guests. This award reflects our commitment to bringing these elements together across every touchpoint. We are equally proud of Roopali's recognition, which celebrates the talent and leadership behind our marketing efforts.”

As a UAE-born hospitality business, Phoenix Hospitality Group continues to strengthen its market presence through distinctive hospitality concepts supported by innovative marketing strategies and a strong focus on guest experiences. These accolades mark a significant milestone in the Group's journey, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking hospitality organisation committed to creativity, brand excellence and sustained growth.