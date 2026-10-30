ARABSAT And Es'hailsat Sign Strategic Partnership To Enhance Satellite Broadcasting And Communications Services

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The Arab Satellite Communications Organization (ARABSAT) and Es'hailSat -Qatar Satellite Company- signed a strategic partnership agreement during the Arab Radio and Television Festival (ASBU Festival) in Hammamet, Tunisia. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between both companies and expand joint initiatives in broadcasting and satellite communications.

This landmark agreement aims to reinforce the 26° East orbital location as the regional satellite broadcasting hub of choice by increasing the number of channels and enhancing content diversity. This will enrich the viewing experience and support the growth of the satellite media sector across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The agreement also expands cooperation for both space pioneers in satellite communications, VSAT services, and connectivity solutions. Both parties will explore advanced technologies to improve service quality, efficiency, and reliability, offering customers more integrated solutions.

ARABSAT and Es'hailSat will also expand cooperation on the Unified Arab Bouquet to strengthen the global reach of Arab content and use international satellite coverage to deliver Arab channels to wider audiences beyond the MENA region.

Dr. Badr N. Alsuwaidan, CEO of ARABSAT, said:

This agreement aims to strengthen strategic partnerships and integration with Es'hailSat, contributing to the development of the broadcasting and satellite communications ecosystem in the region. Through this cooperation, we look forward to reinforcing the 26° East orbital location and expanding areas of cooperation in broadcasting, communications, and satellite connectivity solutions, while supporting the global reach of Arab content and enabling it to reach wider audiences worldwide. This partnership also provides a foundation for developing joint initiatives and solutions that leverage the expertise and capabilities of both parties and keep pace with the rapid developments in the space sector, enhancing the quality of services provided to our customers and supporting our vision for a more integrated, innovative, and sustainable future.

Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, President and CEO of Es'hailSat, said:

This agreement represents an important step toward cross-sector collaboration between ARABSAT and Es'hailSat and leveraging the capabilities and expertise of both parties in satellite, connectivity and broadcast services. Through this cooperation, we look forward to enriching the 26° East orbital location, expanding the scope of broadcasting, communications, and satellite connectivity solutions, and providing more advanced and flexible services to our customers. We also aspire to support the global reach of Arab content and open new horizons for cooperation that will strengthen the region's position in the space and communications sector.

ARABSAT and Es'hailSat affirm that this agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation and supports the development of joint projects and initiatives that address customer needs and adapt to rapid changes in the space, media, and telecommunications sectors.