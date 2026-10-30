Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development (CDMO) Market Is Projected At A 14.8% CAGR

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is gaining significant traction as demand for specialized services in advanced therapies increases. With growing investments in research and development and the rising prevalence of complex diseases, this sector is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Below, we explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping this evolving market.

Market Expansion and Future Growth Trajectory of the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market

The advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market has witnessed rapid expansion recently, with its size expected to rise from $6.2 billion in 2025 to $7.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This increase reflects several factors, such as the scarcity of highly specialized CDMO services, growing R&D investments in advanced therapies, early adoption of gene and cell therapies, and the increasing incidence of complex diseases. Additionally, the emergence of numerous small biotech firms has supported this market's swift rise.

Download a free sample of the advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (cdmo) market report:



Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $12.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This anticipated surge is driven by progress in scalable manufacturing technologies, stronger collaborations between CDMOs and pharmaceutical companies, the expansion of autologous and allogeneic therapies, and the growing global demand for personalized medicines. Furthermore, key trends shaping this growth include an increasing need for CDMO services in advanced therapy development, broader adoption of gene, cell, and tissue-engineered therapies, intensified focus on regulatory compliance and quality assurance, a rise in outsourced manufacturing by biopharmaceutical firms, and the use of scalable and flexible manufacturing platforms.

Understanding the Role of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMOs

An advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO serves as a specialized partner offering expertise, infrastructure, and resources vital for the development and production of cutting-edge therapies. Their main goal is to support advanced therapy development by providing the necessary manufacturing capabilities and technical know-how to bring these innovative treatments from concept to market efficiently.

View the full advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (cdmo) market report:



Key Factors Fueling the Growth of the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market

One of the primary drivers of growth in this market is the rising number of clinical trials worldwide. Clinical trials, which evaluate the safety and effectiveness of medical interventions such as drugs and treatments in humans, are increasing to meet the demand for new therapies and address the global disease burden. As advanced therapy medicinal products gain traction, the need for CDMO manufacturing services intensifies due to their specialized expertise and infrastructure. Additionally, clinical trial data helps optimize manufacturing processes to ensure scalability and maintain product quality, essential for both clinical and commercial supply.

For example, in July 2024, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society reported that the number of people recruited to clinical trials in the UK reached 349,019 during 2023/2024, up from 342,390 in the previous year. This steady rise in clinical trial participation highlights the growing demand for advanced therapy development and, consequently, the expansion of the CDMO market.

Regional Overview and Growth Outlook for the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market, reflecting its strong pharmaceutical and biotech infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development (CDMO) Market Is Projected at a 14.8% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.