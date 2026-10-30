Liberia National WASH Commission, Waterstep And Kijani Group Partner

A handpump in Liberia gets repaired.

Safe water is now accessible from this repaired handpump.

Training on handpump repair.

Advanced Partnership to Strengthen WASH Services in Liberia

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liberia's National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission, INGO WaterStep and Kijani Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on the development of a national Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Management Information System (WASH iMIS) that will improve the sustainability of WASH infrastructure and access to safe water across Liberia.

Building on WaterStep's digital platform already being piloted in Liberia, the proposed system is intended to help institutions and communities monitor water infrastructure, identify breakdowns, coordinate repairs and make better-informed decisions about water services.

The agreement builds on work through the Liberia WASH Initiative, a collaboration led by Kijani Group and WaterStep alongside Liberian partners and government institutions. The initiative has assessed more than 260 handpumps, identified critical infrastructure needs, trained local technicians and supported repairs that have improved water access for approximately 5,000 people in rural Liberia. These efforts are laying the groundwork for a larger program intended to reach hundreds of thousands of people.

The organizations bring complementary strengths to the effort: WaterStep's safe water solutions and training experience, Kijani Group's local implementation and technology development work, and the WASH Commission's national leadership. Together, they aim to support a sustainable, accountable and scalable approach to water management.

For more information, visit .

About WaterStep

WaterStep is a Louisville-based nonprofit dedicated to improving global health by expanding access to safe water and sanitation. Through technologies, training and partnerships, WaterStep empowers communities to develop sustainable solutions to water challenges. Learn more at waterstep.

About the National WASH Commission of Liberia

The Liberia National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission (NWASHC) is a government institution responsible for coordinating, regulating, and strengthening Liberia's water, sanitation, and hygiene sector. The Commission works with government agencies, development partners, and private-sector stakeholders to improve access to safe water and sanitation, strengthen sector governance, and promote sustainable WASH services nationwide. Through national coordination, policy development, and improved information management, NWASHC supports Liberia's long-term water security and public health objectives. Learn more at

About Kijani Group

Kijani Group is a sustainable development firm operating across emerging markets and high-impact sectors, designing systems at the intersection of infrastructure, technology, and finance. We build integrated models that transform complex challenges into scalable, long-term solutions. For more information, visit .

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Jen Carver

WaterStep

+1 502-418-6819

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Liberia National WASH Commission, WaterStep and Kijani Group Partner News Provided By WaterStep October 30, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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