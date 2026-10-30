Kreative Brain Crosses 1,000 Projects In Hotel, Hospital And Architectural Signage Across India

Signage by Kreative Brain: Hotel Pride Elite Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh (left), and Lemon Tree Hotel, Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan (right).

Noida-based company provides in-house signage design, engineering and fabrication for hospitality, healthcare and retail clients across India and the GCC.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kreative Brain, the Noida-based signage design and fabrication company, has delivered more than 1,000 projects for over 274 clients. Its work ranges from illuminated hotel facades in the Himalayas to complete wayfinding systems for multi-speciality hospitals in the National Capital Region.The milestone comes as Indian developers, hotel chains and hospitals increasingly treat signage as part of the architecture rather than a last-minute purchase. Hotel groups are opening properties at a record pace in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and pilgrimage towns. Hospitals preparing for NABH and Kayakalp assessments need wayfinding that patients can follow under stress. Retailers want storefronts and in-store branding that hold up across dozens of outlets.Kreative Brain has built its business around meeting those expectations from concept to installation.One partner, from first sketch to final fixingUnlike traders who outsource production, Kreative Brain designs, engineers and manufactures in-house. Its Noida facility runs more than ten machines, including CNC routing, large-bed CO2 laser cutting, Mimaki UV flatbed printing, solvent and flex printing, and a dedicated 3D letter-making bay. In-house production lets the team control finish quality, protect timelines and replicate a signage system faithfully across multiple sites.Its services cover signage concept consultation, creative design, technical drawings and mock-ups, fabrication and installation. Alongside signage, the company offers in-store branding, window displays and visual merchandising, pop-up stores and event booths, fixture and display systems, event management, and audio, video and still photography.Trusted across sectors-Hospitality: signage for 14+ Lemon Tree Hotels properties across India, Bhutan and Nepal, including Kasauli, Mussoorie, Kumbhalgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Rishikesh, McLeod Ganj, Jamshedpur and Sonamarg, along with Keys Hotels and independent resorts. Its most recent opening is Hotel Pride Elite Shravasti for Pride Hotels. The 78-room hotel on the Buddhist circuit in Uttar Pradesh opened on 28 October 2026, with illuminated rooftop and entrance signage by Kreative Brain.-Healthcare: outdoor wayfinding pylons for Yashoda Medicity, an illuminated facade and emergency-entrance signage for Mediverse Hospital, plus bilingual department signs, doctor directories, floor markers and room IDs across multiple hospitals.-Retail and malls: Urban Square Mall, Gaur Mall, PSK Mall and Mahagun, along with showrooms and brand outlets.-Corporate, education and F&B: Digify, Rate Gain and Aimil; BGS School, FDDI and Heartfulness;and Bethak Coffee and Biryani Ghar.“Good signage is invisible when it works. Guests find their room, patients find the right department, and customers find the store,” said Anil Singh, Founder, Kreative Brain.“Our job is to make that happen while also making the building look its best. Crossing 1,000 projects tells us clients value having one accountable team, from the first drawing to the last screw.”Looking aheadKreative Brain is expanding its focus on architectural and room signage systems, including UV-printed stainless steel in modular frame systems, 3D acrylic and metal typography, and multi-property signage rollouts for hotel chains. The goal is to help hospitality and healthcare groups standardise signage quality across every new opening.About Kreative BrainKreative Brain is a signage design and fabrication company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with a second office in Dubai, serving clients across India, the GCC and neighbouring countries. With 1,000+ projects and 274+ clients, it specialises in hotel, hospital and architectural signage, wayfinding systems, LED and 3D letter signage, and retail branding. All design, drawings and production are handled in-house. Learn more at .

Anil Singh, Founder

Kreative Brain

+91 78408 66000

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Kreative Brain Crosses 1,000 Projects in Hotel, Hospital and Architectural Signage Across India News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 30, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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