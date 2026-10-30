Uganda To Ready To Ay Regional Legislators - Oboth

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Speaker, Jacob Marksons Oboth says Parliament will review its budgetary provisions to determine how to accommodate the remuneration of Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

His statement follows a decision by the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State during their 25th Ordinary Summit held in March 2026 in Arusha, Tanzania.

During the Summit at which President Yoweri Museveni officially assumed the rotational chairmanship of the EAC, the Heads of State adopted several decisions aimed at strengthening the operations and sustainability of the regional bloc.

Among the key decisions taken was that Members of the EALA would be remunerated by their respective national assemblies starting in December 2027.

The other decisions included the adoption of a new EAC financing formula, comprising 50 per cent equal contributions and 50 per cent assessed contributions effective July 2026.

A 50 per cent waiver on partner states' outstanding arrears was adopted with the remainder to be settled within two years.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting of the Speakers' Bureau of the EAC in Nairobi, Kenya, Oboth acknowledged the Summit's decision placing the responsibility for EALA Members' payment on the respective partner States.

“We stand ready to implement the decision at the earliest opportunity subject to the necessary amendments being effected in the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community,” he said.

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