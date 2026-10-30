Rubidium And Cesium Extraction From Ore Supports Their Industrial Applications
|Product Name
|Molecular formula
|Specification
|CAS NO.
|Package
|Available
|Cesium carbonate
|Cs2CO3
|3N-4N
|534-17-8
|1-200Kg
|in stock
|Cesium chloride
|CsCl
|3N-4N
|7647-17-8
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Cesium hydroxide monohydrate
|CsOH H2O
|2N-3N
|35103-79-8
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Cesium sulfate
|Cs2SO4
|2N-4N
|10294-54-9
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Cesium iodide
|CsI
|2N-4N
|7789-17-5
|1-50Kg
|in stock
|Cesium fluoride
|CsF
|2N-3N
|13400-13-0
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Cesium formate
|CsCOOH
|2N-3N
|3495-36-1
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Cesium nitrate
|CsNO3
|2N-3N
|7789-18-6
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Cesium acetate
|CsOAc
|2N-3N
|3396-11-0
|1-100Kg
|in stock
|Rubidium Carbonate
|Rb2CO3
|3N-4N
|584-09-8
|1-50Kg
|in stock
|Rubidium chloride
|RbCl
|3N-4N
|7791-11-9
|1-50Kg
|in stock
|Rubidium sulfate
|Rb2SO4
|2N-4N
|7488-54-2
|1-50Kg
|in stock
|Rubidium nitrate
|RbNO3
|2N-3N
|13126-12-0
|1-50Kg
|in stock
|Rubidium acetate
|RbOAc
|2N-3N
|563-67-7
|1-20Kg
|in stock
About us
SHANGHAI AOTA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD. was founded in 2023 by professors and postgraduate students of East China University of Science and Technology. The company is located in Shanghai, a scenic area with outstanding people. Focus on the research and development of nano-rare earth oxides, anhydrous rare earth chlorides, rare earth luminescent materials, rare earth intermediate alloys, and new rare earth materials.
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