Proven Durability In The India Hygiene Market: Why This Custom CAM 200 Runs Flawlessly After Five Years

In the fast-growing India hygiene market, plant managers often face a difficult trade-off between equipment cost and line reliability. When converting lines run at 800 to 1,000 pieces per minute, an unreliable downstream diaper packaging machine causes severe bottlenecks, inflated downtime, and wasted margins. In 2021, a leading Indian hygiene manufacturer partnered with CAM Packing Machine to install a customized CAM 200 Fully Automatic Packaging System equipped with an additional manual feeding inlet.

The project faced an immediate challenge: the COVID-19 pandemic made sending field engineers for on-site commissioning impossible. Instead of delaying commissioning, our technical engineering team conducted the entire setup and testing phase through remote online guidance. Thanks to modular mechanical construction and easy operation, the client's local maintenance crew successfully completed installation, calibration, and live synchronization without third-party intervention.

Today, that customized diaper packing machine has been running on the factory floor for five continuous years with complete mechanical stability. Designed specifically for high-capacity converters handling 800-1000 pcs/min diaper production, the unit delivers consistent grouping, smooth bundle compression, and precision thermal sealing. The integrated manual port provides immediate operational flexibility, allowing operators to introduce specialized bundles or test runs without interrupting primary upstream converters.

What makes this installation an industry benchmark is its combination of competitive capital cost and sustained high output. In price-sensitive manufacturing regions, overspending on fragile automation drains plant cash flow, while cut-rate machinery leads to constant mechanical breakdown. This custom CAM 200 proves that high manufacturing throughput does not require inflated procurement budgets. By pairing heavy-duty frames with intuitive HMI controls, the machinery minimizes component wear and eliminates structural failures across multiple shifts.

At CAM Packing Machine, we build industrial hardware meant for long-term production permanence. Our tailored turnkey solutions protect raw material yield, simplify shift routines, and keep production lines moving without costly vendor dependence. Whether navigating tight floor layouts or demanding custom configurations, CAM delivers the operational durability modern hygiene plants require.

Ready to Optimize Your Production Line?

Whether you are looking to transition to eco-friendly materials or aiming to reduce production waste through full-servo precision, our engineering team is here to help. At CAM Packing Machine, we specialize in providing the perfect Turnkey Solution tailored to your factory's specific needs. Contact us today to discuss how our Automatic Packing Machine technology can simplify your workflow and boost your profitability in the Hygiene Industry.



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Phone: 0595-8312 7255 Address: No. 17, Quanyuan Road, Wuli Area, Jinjiang Economic Development Zone, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China

About Us

Established in 2013, CAM Packing Machine is a dedicated manufacturer of hygiene packaging machines, specializing exclusively in solutions for baby diapers, adult diapers, and feminine sanitary pads.