Trump: Iran Conflict To End Soon 'One Way Or Another'
US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the war with Iran is drawing to a close, predicting that the conflict is going to "end very soon one way or another."
In a radio interview with Pete Mundo, the American leader also claimed Tehran was prepared to use nuclear weapons in the Middle East and Europe, repeating that Iran must provide a guarantee it will never develop a nuclear bomb. "It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment