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Trump: Iran Conflict To End Soon 'One Way Or Another'

Trump: Iran Conflict To End Soon 'One Way Or Another'


Date: 2026-10-30 12:37:44

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the war with Iran is drawing to a close, predicting that the conflict is going to "end very soon one way or another."

In a radio interview with Pete Mundo, the American leader also claimed Tehran was prepared to use nuclear weapons in the Middle East and Europe, repeating that Iran must provide a guarantee it will never develop a nuclear bomb. "It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump concluded.

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