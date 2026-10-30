Mod AI Launches Mod Seller IQ To Help Real Estate Professionals Turn Their Database Into Seller Conversations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform combines homeowner insights, home valuation reports and automated email engagement to support listing opportunities.

Oakville, ON, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod AI today announced the launch of Mod Seller IQ, a seller engagement platform designed to help real estate agents, teams and brokerages stay connected with homeowners and identify potential listing opportunities within their existing databases.







Mod Seller IQ - Your Next Listing May Be In Your Database

Real estate professionals often have years of homeowner relationships recorded in their customer databases, yet maintaining consistent and relevant communication with every contact can be challenging. Mod Seller IQ brings seller data, personalised home valuation reports and automated email engagement together to help agents keep those relationships active over time.

The platform gives homeowners a recurring reason to engage with their agent by providing information about their property's estimated value. Agents can use report engagement and available lead information to inform timely, relevant follow-up conversations and better understand when a homeowner may be open to speaking.

“Many agents already have future sellers in their database. The challenge is staying relevant until those homeowners are ready to have a conversation,” said a spokesperson for Mod AI.“Mod Seller IQ helps agents provide useful information consistently and makes it easier to start that conversation when the time is right.”

Mod Seller IQ supports ongoing seller engagement with personalised home valuation reports that give homeowners a reason to reconnect, seller data and homeowner insights to inform outreach, and automated email communication to help agents maintain consistent contact. The platform also offers visibility into report engagement, helping agents prioritise follow-up based on homeowner activity.

Rather than relying solely on manual outreach or generic campaigns, agents can use the platform to connect useful property information with ongoing communication. This approach gives homeowners a reason to revisit their relationship with an agent while helping professionals focus attention on relevant opportunities already present in their databases.

Designed for individual agents, growing teams and brokerages, Mod Seller IQ supports a more consistent approach to seller nurturing across a real estate business. By connecting homeowner insights with recurring communication, the platform helps professionals make more effective use of the relationships they have already built and support potential listing conversations when homeowners are ready.

Mod AI is a conversational intelligence platform built to modernize lead nurturing, client communication and workflow automation. Its tools replace outdated drip campaigns and manual follow-up with smart, human-sounding conversations delivered through calls, text, email and CRM integrations. Designed for real estate teams, service businesses and sales organizations, Mod AI helps organizations convert more leads, streamline operations and provide a premium client experience with less effort.

Mod Seller IQ is now available. Real estate professionals can learn more and request a demonstration at .

About Mod AI: Mod AI develops AI assistants, automation for the mortgage, investor and real estate industry that help agents, teams and brokerages manage follow-up, engage leads and simplify everyday work. The company focuses on practical tools that support stronger client relationships and business growth.







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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: