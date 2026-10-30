Strategy's Chief Financial Officer Resigns

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Strategy's (NASDAQ: $MSTR) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Andrew Kang has announced his resignation and will step down on Nov. 5 of this year.

Kang said he informed Strategy of his intention to resign for personal reasons on Oct. 26. The resignation was publicly disclosed as part of Strategy's latest financial results.

Kang will remain in an advisory capacity at Strategy through the end of this year, said the company in its earnings release.

Reza Virasteh, currently executive vice-president of operations at Strategy, will replace Kang in the CFO role starting on Jan. 1, 2027.

Virasteh will also serve as co-principal financial officer alongside Strategy President and CEO Phong Le, who will oversee the company's finances during the transition.

Going forward, finance responsibilities will be divided between the two executives, with Le retaining oversight of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) strategy, capital markets, treasury, and investor relations.

Virasteh will primarily manage the finances and budget of Strategy's software operations, said the company.

In terms of its earnings, Strategy reported $21 billion U.S. in third-quarter operating income.

The company, which is the world's largest corporate owner of Bitcoin, said it held 848,517 BTC on its balance sheet as of Oct. 25, up 26% since the start of 2026.

MSTR stock is down more than 50% over the last 12 months and currently trading at $131.71 U.S. per share.