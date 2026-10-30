The More Work AI Does, The More Important Humans Become, New DGE Report Argues

New research from the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) introduces the“Light Workforce Paradox”: as AI absorbs routine work, people make fewer decisions, and each one carries greater responsibility The report sets out four scenarios for work to 2040 and names“Symbiotic Craftsmanship”, where AI works in the background and people keep authority over judgement, as the preferred future

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – As AI takes on routine and analytical work, organisations may need fewer human interventions. Yet the decisions that remain become more consequential. A new foresight report from the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) argues that this shift, which it calls the“Light Workforce Paradox”, could become one of the defining governance challenges of the AI era. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The report finds that AI shifts pressure onto the people who remain. Oversight, exception-handling, ethical judgement and responsibility for outcomes all become more important as AI expands the scope and pace of what institutions can do.

Her Excellency Ruba Yousef Al Hassan, Director General of Strategic Affairs and Future Foresight at DGE, said:“Most of the conversation about AI in government is focused on the pace of adoption. The question that gets far less attention is what happens to the people responsible for outcomes once intelligent systems take on more of the work.

“Human decisions become fewer and weigh more. People need to retain the skills and confidence to exercise judgement when it matters most. This applies well beyond government. Any organisation adopting AI at scale will have to decide what to automate and what to keep in human hands, and make clear who is accountable for the result.”

As Abu Dhabi advances its ambition to become the world's first AI-native government by 2027, DGE is examining not only how AI transforms services, but how it changes the role of people within institutions. The report argues that preparing for this shift is as important as deploying the technology itself. It argues that every organisation integrating AI at scale, from healthcare providers to financial institutions, will face the same question: if intelligent systems do more of the work, what remains uniquely human, and who is accountable when things go wrong?

It maps four scenarios through to 2040, built around two uncertainties: how fast AI automation advances and how far people trust AI systems. DGE identifies“Symbiotic Craftsmanship” as the preferred future. In it, AI absorbs administrative burden while people keep responsibility for critical judgement, nuance, creativity and relationship management. The report says this future has to be actively chosen, designed for and sustained over time.

The findings draw on a scan of more than 140 global trends, a three-stage Delphi process, and scenario and implications workshops, with input from government practitioners and academic and international experts.

Abu Dhabi is already living with these dynamics. More than 95 per cent of government employees have completed AI training, over 100 AI use cases are live across more than 40 government entities, and every public entity has a Chief Digital and AI Officer. Microsoft's Global AI Diffusion Report for Q1 2026 ranked the UAE first in the world for AI adoption among the working-age population.

Five practical findings from the report organisations can begin implementing today: The Light Workforce ParadoxFinding: As AI absorbs routine and analytical work, human judgement and accountability carry more strategic weight.Why it matters: A lighter workforce carries more responsibility per person. AI moves pressure onto the decisions that remain, which makes each human intervention count for more. Four possible futures for workFinding: Work to 2040 will be shaped by how fast AI automation advances and how far people trust it.Why it matters: Different mixes of pace and trust lead to very different workforces, from human-centred collaboration to highly automated environments where trust and accountability come under strain. The scenarios are planning tools, not forecasts. Trust is a strategic capabilityFinding: AI adoption depends on trust as much as on technology.Why it matters: Explainable, contestable systems and visible human accountability will decide whether workforces and the public keep their confidence in AI. Human skills become more valuableFinding: As AI takes on more operational work, the value of people shifts towards judgement, ethics, empathy, creativity and relationship management.Why it matters: Competitiveness will depend on access to technology and on how well organisations develop the human capabilities that are hard for AI to replicate. From foresight to actionFinding: The report recommends five early moves: a standard defining which public decisions must always carry a named accountable person; role redesign pilots in high-stakes services; an audit of how evenly AI support is spread across entities; training that rewards challenging AI outputs; and a public trust dashboard.Why it matters: Each sits within DGE's mandate, and each makes human accountability visible.

The report concludes that the future of work will turn on how well organisations balance automation with human accountability. It calls on institutions to redesign roles and put clear governance in place, so that technology strengthens human decision-making.

The full report,“Light Workforce Paradox: Redefining Human Value in Human-AI Symbiosis”, is available to download here.

About DGE:

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi Government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient and fully technology-empowered government that supports government entities, citizens and residents through seamless, customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM and Mawaheb, with Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi Government.