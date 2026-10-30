Power Outages Pose Growing Risk To New Orleans Homeowners, Keefe's Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aging grid infrastructure is driving year-round outages across New Orleans. Keefe's says whole-home generators aren't just for hurricane season anymore.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Greater New Orleans homeowners prepare for Halloween, Keefe's is raising a different kind of alarm. This year's hurricane season has been quieter than most – no catastrophic landfalls, no region-wide evacuations, no widespread grid failures from a named storm. And yet, across Greater New Orleans, the lights have kept going out. Keefe's says that is exactly the point.In just the first three months of 2026, Entergy data shows that more than one in three power outages recorded in New Orleans were caused by equipment failures – not storms. Aging infrastructure across the city, including leaning poles, sagging wires, and deteriorating underground equipment, has made clear-day outages a consistent reality for Southeast Louisiana families. From April through July alone, more than 17,000 Entergy households experienced outages totaling more than 12,000 hours without power. A quieter storm season did nothing to slow that down. The data makes a straightforward case: waiting for a named storm to think about backup power is the wrong strategy in a city where the grid fails on its own schedule.Steve Reffit, General Manager at Keefe's:“This has actually been a pretty calm hurricane season, and we still see families losing power regularly across the metro. That's the part people don't think about. Hurricanes get the attention, but aging equipment fails on a Tuesday afternoon just as fast as it does during a storm. The cause of the outage doesn't matter when your power is out – what matters is whether your home keeps running. That's what year-round protection actually looks like.”A whole-home standby generator kicks on automatically within seconds of a power failure, keeping air conditioning, refrigerators, lighting, medical equipment, and home security systems running without interruption. Unlike portable units, whole-home generators run on natural gas, require no manual setup, and are permanently installed by licensed professionals. They run just as reliably during an equipment-driven outage on a calm afternoon as they do during a named storm – which, given what Entergy's own data shows about New Orleans' grid, makes them a practical necessity rather than a seasonal precaution.Keefe's handles whole-home generator installation from start to finish, including sizing, permitting, gas and electrical connections, transfer switch installation, and final inspection. Keefe's coordinates generator projects alongside electrical panel upgrades and HVAC sizing – ensuring the system keeps the whole home running, not just the lights. The company installs Generac and Briggs & Stratton standby units and services most major brands, including those installed by other companies. Homeowners can also schedule generator maintenance to ensure their system is ready when it counts.To learn more about whole-home generators in New Orleans or to schedule an appointment, call 504-308-1156 or visit keefes.About Keefe's Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical, Generator, & PlumbingKeefe's was founded in New Orleans in 1979 by Keefe Ditta, starting with a single truck purchased at a telephone company auction and a RadioShack answering machine. What began as a one-man operation has grown into one of Greater New Orleans' most trusted multi-trade home service companies located at 1919 Enterprise Dr, Harvey, LA 70058, providing air conditioning, heating, electrical, generator, and plumbing services across Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and surrounding parishes. Keefe's is locally owned, BBB accredited, and a recognized Top Workplace in New Orleans. For Fast Relief, Call Keefe's.

Abby Drexler

Keefe's Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical, Generator, &

+1 901-699-4779

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Power Outages Pose Growing Risk to New Orleans Homeowners, Keefe's Finds News Provided By Keefe's Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical, Generator, & October 30, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry



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