Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading

30-Oct-2026 / 15:21 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with immediate effect pursuant to Rule 5.1.5 of the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook.

Valereum plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: VLRM

ISIN: GI000A2P2W41

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: ...

Website: Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

