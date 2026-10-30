CM Chandrababu Naidu Assures Help To Andhra Farmers For Crop Loss Due To Cyclone

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured all support to farmers who suffered crop losses due to Cyclone Arnab.

He visited flood-hit areas in West Godavari district, inspected inundated fields and interacted with affected farmers

The Chief Minister enquired about the extent to which farmers had insured their crops.

Naidu said the government has taken steps to ensure that every acre in the state is covered under crop insurance through the e-Crop system. He said input subsidy provided by the government would help compensate farmers for their losses.

He said the coalition government was committed to ensuring that farmers do not suffer losses even during difficult times. He assured farmers that their problems could be resolved permanently with their cooperation.

The Chief Minister also inspected electricity restoration works being carried out on a war footing.

He appreciated the workers and electricity department personnel working tirelessly to restore power supply in cyclone-affected areas. He also inspected damaged coconut plantations along the route from Narsapuram to Matrevu.

Later, CM Naidu visited Matrevu village, which was severely affected by Cyclone Arnab. The Chief Minister interacted with people taking shelter at the cyclone relief centre in the village. Women shared their concerns and described the anxiety they experienced when the cyclone crossed the coast.

When fishermen from the Vasista Godavari region explained their problems to the Chief Minister, he assured them that their grievances would be addressed. The Chief Minister directed officials to desilt the canal near the sea mouth and make it suitable for fishermen to carry out fishing activities.

Later, addressing media persons, the Chief Minister said the government took comprehensive measures to prevent loss of life and property. However, unfortunately, seven people lost their lives.

He said more than 15,000 electricity poles have collapsed across the affected areas and assured that power supply will be completely restored by Saturday evening. Priority will be given to restoring electricity to households first, followed by agricultural fields, the Chief Minister added.

Naidu said steps are being taken to restore communication services immediately. As many as 12,500 trees were uprooted in West Godavari district alone. The debris of fallen trees will be cleared at the earliest. Coconut plantations and paddy crops have also suffered damage.

CM Naidu said the government has submitted a preliminary report to the Centre estimating cyclone-related losses at Rs 4,600 crore. He said the families of those who lost their lives in the cyclone will be provided compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Chief Minister said the government had initiated relief and rehabilitation measures on priority. Essential ration supplies, including rice, are being distributed to all affected families.

A comprehensive assessment of cyclone damage will be completed soon, and a detailed report will be submitted to the Centre. Our objective is to ensure justice and assistance to every last person affected by the cyclone, he added.