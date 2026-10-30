Diwali Gift: Rajasthan CM Approves 3 Pc DA Hike

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced a Diwali gift for state government employees and pensioners by approving a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

With this revision, the DA and DR will rise from 60 per cent to 63 per cent, benefiting more than 7 lakh government employees and over 5 lakh pensioners. The decision is aimed at providing additional financial support to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season.

The revised DA and DR, applicable under the 7th Pay Commission, will be effective from July 1, 2026. Government employees will receive the increased DA in cash with their November 2026 salary, payable in December.

The arrears for the four months from July 1 to October 31, 2026, will be credited to their respective General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

For pensioners, the increased Dearness Relief will be paid in cash with effect from July 1, 2026. The DA and DR revision will impose an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 820 crore on the state government.

In another festive announcement, the state government has approved an ad-hoc bonus for approximately 6 lakh eligible employees.

This decision will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 406 crore. Together, the DA hike and bonus will result in an additional financial burden of around Rs 1,226 crore on the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government was committed to safeguarding the interests and ensuring the welfare of government employees and pensioners.

He described employees as an important link in the state's development and good governance, adding that the government continued to take decisions recognising their contribution and keeping their welfare in mind.

The announcements are expected to provide additional financial relief to government employees and pensioners during the Diwali festive season.