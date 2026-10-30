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President Ilham Aliyev Watches Final Match Of FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival And Participates In Awards Ceremony


Date: 2026-10-30 12:01:42

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the final match of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival at the Baku Crystal Hall.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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