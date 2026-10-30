Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast, 2026-2036 USD 50.23 Billion Opportunity By 2036 Fueled By Long-Duration Storage And Grid Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global pumped hydro storage market was valued at USD 22.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 24.60 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the 2026-2036 forecast period, reaching USD 50.23 billion by 2036. The report evaluates installed capacity, project pipelines, technology adoption, project economics, revenue models, policy frameworks, permitting conditions, major projects, the value chain, and the competitive landscape.

Global pumped storage capacity continues to expand as governments, utilities, and energy developers invest in long-duration energy storage to support rising wind and solar generation. According to the International Hydropower Association 2025 World Hydropower Outlook, 8.4 GW of pumped storage capacity entered operation in 2024, increasing global capacity to 189 GW. The five-year average for annual additions reached 6 GW, compared with 2 to 4 GW during the previous two decades.

The International Hydropower Association also identified approximately 600 GW of pumped storage projects in development at the end of 2024. At the approved stage, pumped storage capacity exceeded conventional hydropower by 88 GW, highlighting a substantial future construction pipeline.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Expansion of the pumped hydro storage market is supported by increasing demand for long-duration storage, national clean energy targets, grid modernization, and dedicated procurement mechanisms. Pumped storage assets can operate for 6 to more than 20 hours while providing inertia, frequency control, voltage support, capacity, and system restoration services.

China remains the leading growth market, adding 7.75 GW in 2024 and progressing toward its 120 GW target for 2030. India had approximately 44.5 GW in development in early 2025 and plans to add 51 GW by 2032. Policy initiatives are also improving project economics, including Britain's cap-and-floor mechanism, Australia's capacity investment schemes, and U.S. investment tax credits for energy storage under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Market development remains constrained by lengthy permitting processes, environmental reviews, water rights, grid connection requirements, geological uncertainty, and extended construction schedules. Large capital requirements and cost escalation can also affect financing. Australia's Snowy 2.0 project, for example, increased from an estimated AUD 2 billion in 2017 to approximately AUD 12 billion.

Additional challenges include competition from lithium-ion batteries for storage durations of up to four hours, limited manufacturing capacity, shortages of tunneling expertise, water availability, climate risk, and revenue structures that do not fully compensate projects for grid services. The International Hydropower Association has warned of a potential 60 to 70 GW hydropower shortfall by 2030 against the IRENA tripling scenario.

High-Growth Pumped Hydro Storage Opportunities

Closed-loop and off-river projects represent a major growth opportunity because they can reduce environmental impacts and provide greater siting flexibility. A global screening study by the Australian National University identified approximately 616,000 potential off-river locations.

Modernization and variable-speed retrofits also offer significant potential across Europe, the U.S., and Japan, where many operating plants were commissioned four to five decades ago. Further opportunities are emerging through mine-based projects, seawater pumped storage, and facilities integrated with renewable generation. Examples include Australia's 250 MW Kidston project and Greenko's integrated renewable energy storage developments in India.

Segment Outlook

By type, open-loop projects are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by major construction programs connected to existing rivers and reservoirs. Closed-loop projects are forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036 due to lower aquatic ecosystem impacts, flexible siting, and potentially more favorable permitting conditions. Underground & mine-based and seawater projects remain smaller segments but expand the addressable project base.

By technology, fixed-speed systems are expected to lead the market in 2026 because of their established performance, lower cost, and widespread deployment in standardized Chinese projects. Variable-speed technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by its operational flexibility and ability to respond rapidly to changing grid conditions. Switzerland's 900 MW Nant de Drance facility is a prominent example. Ternary systems are also gaining attention in European and Japanese projects requiring rapid operating mode changes.

Civil works & reservoirs are expected to represent the largest component segment in 2026, reflecting the high cost of dams, tunnels, penstocks, and underground powerhouses. Services, including operation & maintenance and modernization & refurbishment, are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as operators invest in aging assets.

Plants above 1,000 MW are expected to lead by capacity in 2026, supported by large Chinese developments such as the 3.6 GW Fengning station. Projects below 500 MW are projected to grow fastest as closed-loop, mine-based, and hybrid renewable developments create opportunities for smaller installations.

New build projects are expected to retain the largest share in 2026, led by China, India, and Australia. Modernization & uprating is forecast to register the higher CAGR as asset owners replace turbines, generators, and control systems while adding capacity and flexibility at existing sites.

Regional Pumped Hydro Storage Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. China's state-backed financing, standardized project designs, domestic supply chain, and large construction pipeline are central to regional growth. India, Australia, and Japan also contribute substantial demand through new projects, national capacity targets, and established operating fleets.

Europe is projected to record the highest regional CAGR during the forecast period. At the end of 2024, Europe had 52.9 GW of pumped storage in development, including 3 GW under construction and 6.7 GW with regulatory approval. Major developments include Nant de Drance in Switzerland, the Tamega complex in Portugal, and SSE Renewables' planned Coire Glas project in the U.K.

North American activity is centered on modernization of the U.S. fleet and new projects progressing through federal licensing. Latin American opportunities are developing in Chile, Brazil, and Mexico, including proposed seawater storage in Chile's Atacama region. Growth in the Middle East & Africa is supported by South Africa's Ingula scheme, Israel's Kokhav Hayarden project, and planned developments in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the pumped hydro storage market is shaped by project development expertise, financing capability, engineering performance, equipment reliability, variable-speed technology, cost control, schedule management, and lifecycle services. Manufacturers and developers are expanding capacity, advancing modernization packages, pursuing closed-loop and hybrid projects, and working with governments to establish long-duration storage support mechanisms.

Companies profiled in the report include Voith Hydro GmbH & Co. KG, Andritz Hydro GmbH, GE Vernova Inc., Harbin Electric Corporation, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro Corporation, State Grid Xinyuan Company Ltd., China Three Gorges Corporation, Iberdrola S.A., SSE Renewables, Snowy Hydro Limited, Greenko Group, Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), and Webuild S.p.A.

Report Value for Market Participants



Provides global pumped hydro storage market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses installed capacity, development pipelines, national targets, and policy support.

Evaluates permitting delays, cost escalation, site constraints, and competitive storage technologies.

Identifies growth opportunities by type, technology, component, capacity, project type, application, and region.

Examines variable-speed systems, closed-loop projects, mine-based facilities, seawater storage, and modernization opportunities.

Benchmarks leading equipment manufacturers, developers, operators, and engineering companies. Supports strategic planning, investment, project development, procurement, and policy decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Capacity Additions and Modernization x Capital Cost per MW)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Share of Power Sector and Storage Investment)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Need for Long-Duration Storage to Integrate Renewables

4.2.1.2. National Targets and Pipelines Led by China and India

4.2.1.3. Policy Support and Market Reforms

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Long Lead Times and Permitting Delays

4.2.2.2. High Capital Costs and Cost Overruns

4.2.2.3. Geographic and Environmental Constraints

4.2.2.4. Competition from Battery Storage

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Closed-Loop and Off-River Projects

4.2.3.2. Modernization and Variable-Speed Upgrades

4.2.3.3. Mine-Based and Hybrid Renewable Sites

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Inadequate Revenue Models and Market Design

4.2.4.2. Financing Very Long-Lived Assets

4.2.4.3. Supply Chain and Skilled Labor Constraints

4.2.4.4. Water Availability and Climate Risks

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Scale-Up of Pumped Storage in China

4.3.2. Adoption of Variable-Speed Technology

4.3.3. Use of Unconventional Sites

4.3.4. Long-Duration Storage Procurement Mechanisms

4.4. Installed Capacity and Pipeline Analysis

4.4.1. Installed Capacity by Country (2015-2025)

4.4.2. Annual Capacity Additions

4.4.3. Development Pipeline by Stage and Region

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Reversible Pump-Turbines

4.5.2. Fixed-Speed, Variable-Speed, and Ternary Systems

4.5.3. Closed-Loop, Underground, and Seawater Designs

4.5.4. Digitalization and Hybrid Operation with Renewables and Batteries

4.6. Economics and Revenue Model Analysis

4.6.1. Capital Costs and Levelized Cost of Storage

4.6.2. Revenue Streams (Arbitrage, Capacity, Ancillary Services)

4.6.3. Comparison with Battery and Other Long-Duration Storage

4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.7.1. National Targets and Planning Frameworks

4.7.2. Long-Duration Storage Support Mechanisms

4.7.3. Permitting and Environmental Assessment

4.8. Project Landscape (Major Operating, Under Construction, and Planned Projects)

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Open-Loop

5.3. Closed-Loop

5.4. Underground & Mine-Based

5.5. Seawater

6. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fixed-Speed

6.3. Variable-Speed

6.4. Ternary

7. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pump-Turbines

7.3. Motor-Generators

7.4. Civil Works & Reservoirs

7.5. Balance of Plant & Controls

7.6. Services

7.6.1. Operation & Maintenance

7.6.2. Modernization & Refurbishment

8. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Plant Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Below 500 MW

8.3. 500-1,000 MW

8.4. Above 1,000 MW

9. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Project Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. New Build

9.3. Modernization & Uprating

10. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Energy Shifting & Arbitrage

10.3. Renewable Integration

10.4. Grid Stability & Ancillary Services

10.5. Capacity & Black Start

11. Pumped Hydro Storage Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Switzerland

11.3.2. Portugal

11.3.3. Spain

11.3.4. U.K.

11.3.5. Germany

11.3.6. Austria

11.3.7. Italy

11.3.8. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. Australia

11.4.5. South Korea

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Chile

11.5.2. Brazil

11.5.3. Mexico

11.5.4. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. South Africa

11.6.2. Morocco

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. Saudi Arabia

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Hydropower Equipment Manufacturers

13.1. Voith Hydro GmbH & Co. KG

13.2. Andritz Hydro GmbH

13.3. GE Vernova Inc.

13.4. Harbin Electric Corporation

13.5. Dongfang Electric Corporation

13.6. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

13.7. Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro Corporation

Developers, Owners, and Operators

13.8. State Grid Xinyuan Company Ltd.

13.9. China Three Gorges Corporation

13.10. Iberdrola S.A.

13.11. SSE Renewables

13.12. Snowy Hydro Limited

13.13. Greenko Group

Engineering and Construction Companies

13.14. Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina)

13.15. Webuild S.p.A.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [295]



List of Figures [50]

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