ANSR Adds Marketing As A Service To GCC Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - October 30, 2026 -

Client companies that operate a Global Capability Centre with ANSR can now add dedicated marketing execution teams without a separate hiring process, under a new offering the company calls Marketing as a service. The offering places marketing teams inside the client's GCC, while the client company continues to set its own marketing strategy and brand direction.

ANSR is responsible for operating the marketing teams day to day, including delivery management and maintaining quality standards for the work produced, and for adjusting staffing levels as the scope of work changes. The client company sets overall marketing strategy, retains ownership of brand and narrative, and makes final decisions on how work is prioritized.

Work under the offering falls into four areas. Strategy covers brand and narrative development along with go-to-market planning, including market prioritization, launch planning and budget modelling. Design covers user experience work such as landing pages and conversion testing, along with content, social and creative production and the systems used to manage marketing templates and assets. Media covers paid acquisition across channels including search, social, display and retail media, as well as email, push notifications and loyalty programs. Data covers marketing technology administration, attribution and return-on-investment measurement, and the design of structured experiments. A client company can engage one or more of the four areas, and staffing is adjusted to the scope of work rather than fixed in advance.

New engagements run on a defined 90-day cycle split into three stages. In the first 30 days, the engagement is scoped, performance metrics are agreed, and the new team is connected to the client's existing workflows. Work then proceeds against the agreed plan for the next 30 days, with a review at the midpoint. In the final 30 days, results are measured against the metrics agreed at the outset. At that point, a client company can expand the engagement, change its scope, move the function in-house, or end it; no renewal is assumed.

Each engagement has a single accountable owner and a defined reporting structure, with performance measured against agreed metrics on a recurring basis and escalation paths in place for resolving issues as they come up, along with periodic reviews involving client leadership. Firms looking to expand their teams in this way can consult ANSR's GCC-as-a-service model at ansr.com/global-capability-center/.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

...

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas