Riverbend Homes Announces Upcoming Travis Club Residential Project In Spicewood, TX

Spicewood-based custom home builder plans a 5,000-square-foot estate on 1.31 acres in Travis Club, with construction scheduled for Q3 2027.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riverbend Homes, a family-owned design-and-build firm that has constructed custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has announced plans for a 5,000-square-foot estate in the Travis Club community of Spicewood, Texas. Construction on the 1.31-acre project is scheduled to begin in Q3 2027.

Planned as a five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence with a dedicated office, the estate will feature imported custom windows and doors throughout. The design also calls for a luxury kitchen with a prep pantry and a pool and spa accompanied by an entertaining gazebo on the 1.31-acre grounds.

The project continues a building approach the company has maintained for nearly three decades. Riverbend Homes limits its active projects so that its team can be on site and manage each build daily. The company's process - what it calls the "Riverbend Difference" - begins with a discovery meeting at the client's property to understand the client's vision, architectural preferences, space requirements and budget before design work starts.

That daily involvement and structured communication have drawn consistent feedback from past clients. Tanker H., a Riverbend Homes client, said: "The team at Riverbend Homes provides a quality experience from start to finish. Their process, communication and work quality is outstanding. Ben & Blake are a pleasure to work with. To anyone looking for a top-notch luxury home builder to walk through the home building process with them we can't recommend them highly enough!"

The company brings the same selective, hands-on approach to each project regardless of scope. Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB), and is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program. The second-generation family-owned firm serves communities across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Llano and Burnet counties, including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Bee Cave, Austin and Marble Falls.

Clients who have gone through the full building process have pointed to the company's willingness to listen as a defining factor. Chad F., another Riverbend Homes client, said: "Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product. Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest. I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation."

Prospective homebuyers interested in the Travis Club project or other custom home opportunities in the Texas Hill Country can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit riverbend-homes for more information. Additional company updates are available at blog.

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About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States



Notes to Editors:

.Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

.The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

.Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

.The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

.For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

Ben Neely

Riverbend Homes

+1 (512) 468-0240

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Riverbend Homes Announces Upcoming Travis Club Residential Project in Spicewood, TX News Provided By PR Kings October 30, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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